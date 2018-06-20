While Slimcase, Idowest and Mr Real have been in the news lately for their exploits, Small Doctor has had to take a back seat and watch then from afar

news

It all started in 2015. It was that year we had an evolution in the sounds and ultimately the genre we listen to.

2015,The Genesis.

This was the first time we all began to truly appreciate pure and undiluted sounds that came from the streets. Small Doctor came in with a wave, a sound we've never heard. It was pure, full of the usual jargons and was raw. We felt it penetrate as it was natural mixed with the normal street beats.

Small Doctor had the lyrics, laced it on these sounds and from then, we began to feel the "Sounds From The Streets". And gradually his music began to creep into the hearts of the elites. His style of music was now eliciting appeal from them. They heard it, liked it and fell in love with it.

A perfect love story.

2016-2017: The Evolution

Last year, there was an extraordinary push from these street artistes. A sound which has never been heard before was birthed. Called the Shaku Shaku vibe, it was different from the wave Small Doctor had in 2015-2016 as this time, Many of the mainstream and urban artistes jumped on this wave and began to make it their own.

As a result, we had artistes like Slimcase, Obadice, Idowest and Mr Real making quick moves and also getting recognition.

It is surprising to note here that Small Doctor hasn't jumped on this Shaku Shaku wave yet, he has sticked to the wave that brought him fame two years ago. The usual street afrobeat. Pure pangolo music.

While Slimcase particularly continues to make waves and get features from every big artiste in the industry, Idowest had also been snapped up by Davido and Mr Real has also made some landslide move he wouldn't have dreamed of years ago after getting recognition from D'Banj and Mr Eazi.

Headies Award: Who Deserved It?

These three artistes are making transitions gradually from the street to the mainstream music Industry and we need to start questioning ourselves if the street hop award we gave Small Doctor at the Headies was worth it. Small Doctor for a few months now has been quiet on the music scene.

His last two singles were not the usual Small Doctor we used to know. While the Shaku Shaku was still shining bright, Small Doctor released a single, "This Year" which returned back to where it came from dew weeks after it was released. The song wasn't the trademark Small Doctor we've come to know. This Year was Dead on Arrival.

While Slimcase, Idowest and Mr Real have been in the news lately for their exploits, Small Doctor had had to take a back seat and watch then from afar.

Right now, Small Doctor doesn't stand a chance again't these guys?

Is Small Doctor still deserving of the King of the street title?

Who should bag it instead?

Written by Olabode Otolorin.

Otolorin Olabode is a music journalist, writer and critic.