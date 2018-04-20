You know the way asthma patients clutch their inhalers? Buhari caries his shame with such care and attention because without it, he may not survive.

news

When I heard what the president said about the young people in his country, I was nearly moved to tears.

Not because of what he said but I thought of how choking his opinion was to the people he told that. Sitting in the midst of people who know that you have NO degree and that you are intellectually barren to make such demeaning statement about the young people who in all truism are the only flicker of light Nigeria has.

I can imagine how their brows were raised and how goose bumps overthrew their skins listening to such cancerous assertion from a man who masquerades as the President of the most populous black nation on the earth.

I can imagine how after the program they would share amongst themselves their disgust and wonder in hushed tones while they shake their heads to the truth of his unworthiness.

Okay.

Let us say that Nigerian youths are lazy.

Where is the wisdom in going to the UK to tell some pale looking people clad in their cockiness that the young people of your country are lazy and jobless??

A clear case of making your incompetence a global knowledge.

My immediate younger brother who goes from door to door in Onitsha selling rubber footwear is lazy and jobless.

My friend who after school is in Onitsha market selling pampers and antiseptic is lazy.

My girlfriend who struggles in medical school by juggling the high academic demand and her soft drink business is very lazy.

Thousands of young Nigerians who became accidental entrepreneurs because the government had no jobs for them are lazy.

The bouncers in clubs who stand through out the night tucking their stomachs in for hours just for peanuts are very lazy men.

The girls who are students and make up artists are lazy people too.

The girl I once saw working in a building site with her pregnancy is lazy. Very lazy.

My friend who died in a Nigerian hospital because there was no fuel in the generator to power the oxygen machine died out of laziness.

All the young people that were killed in cold blood by the Fulani herdsmen died because they were lazy and dependent.

There are many things to qualify a Nigerian but laziness isn't one of them. It is disrespectful especially when they have to provide their own security, water, light and happiness.

On the other hand.

Buhari's children are very hardworking. They work like donkeys.

Went to the University of Surrey with their hardwork. They never experienced strike because they were hardworking.

They had all they needed to succeed because they were very hardworking people unlike we the lazy ones.

They fly first-class because they aren't lazy people.

Their drivers carry them to everywhere even the hair salon because of their hardworking mentality.

Yusuf the most hardworking young man I know had an accident with a bike worth millions. Many Nigerians can't afford such accident because they are very lazy.

Now, he was sent out of the country to be treated like a hardworking young man because he doesn't deserve to be treated in the same hospital lazy Nigerian youths are treated.

Buhari is a shame!!

I should write an apology to the word shame because it feels ashamed when I mention Buhari alongside it.

Dear young Nigerians, let us keep grinding and surviving.

Let us keep stomaching the insults from politicians who are using our rights to settle their personal scores.

Let us find things that will make us happy in the midst of this depression called Nigeria!

Finally, may we never stop asking God how we ended up here.

Written by Mark Anthony Osuchukwu

Mark Anthony Osuchukwu is a young writer and social critic cum commentator. He can be reached via markanthonyfoundation@gmail.com He is on instagram as onye_mark