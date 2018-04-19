Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed them- NANS

#LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed them- NANS

NANS President advises Buhari to provide Nigerian youths with enabling environment instead of criticising them.

Nigerian youths not lazy but failed by their leaders- NANS play

NANS President, Aruna Kadiri criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Nigerian youths as lazy.

(Daily Post)
The National Association of Nigerian Students has responded to President Muhammadu Buhari's remark that Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything free.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, criticised the attitude of Nigerian youths, saying they were lazy and want to get everything free at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London.

Presidency 'displays' Buhari's 'softer side' in London meeting play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

 

Reacting to the statement, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Aruna Kadiri, said that the youth are not lazy, but failed by their leaders.

He said, “the President may have forgotten that the challenges facing the youth are the creations of Nigerian leaders whose objective is to keep the country’s youth in perpetual servitude. Provide the youth with enabling environment, and they would perform wonders.

''This is evidenced by the success stories of many young Nigerians who have escaped the many inanities of this country and were provided with the good atmosphere outside the country.”

The president's statement has caused argument as Nigerian criticise the president for berating his people at an international forum.

