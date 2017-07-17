Home > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh :  Actress wants to get rid of tattoos

Tonto Dikeh Actress wants to get rid of tattoos

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

  • Published:
Princess Pemu, Copy-Cat, Tonto Dikeh, Tattoos play Princess Pemu, Copy-Cat, Tonto Dikeh, Tattoos

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is turning a new leaf for good.

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

Tonto Dikeh shows off tattoos play One of Tonto Dikeh's many tattoos (Instagram)

The singer shared a post recently saying,  "I’m soaked in Gods Strength, No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall Prosper In Jesus Name Amen.."

play Between Tonto Dikeh and a fan on her tattoos (Instagram)

Fans were, however, quick to remind her that a 'child of God shouldn't be covered in tattoos.' She replied by saying she was working on removing them.

Tonto Dikeh tattoo play

Tonto Dikeh tattoo

(SpyGhana)

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently.

Families of the estranged couples met in Port-Harcourt, River state to dissolve the traditional marriage. Reports say the actress’ father, Sunny Dikeh handed the bride price to Olakunle’s uncle, Bishop Dare.

Tonto Dikeh's family refunds bride price to Olakunle Churchill play

Tonto Dikeh's family refunds bride price to Olakunle Churchill

(Bella Naija)

 

In a video posted on Instagram, Tonto was seen dancing and rejoicing following the news that her traditional marriage has been annulled.

It is obvious that the animosity between the former couple is far from diminished. The couple who got hitched in 2015, have been at loggerheads since their marriage fell apart earlier this year, and their son who just turned one is quickly becoming the bone of contention.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

