Tonto Dikeh :  Actress wants to get rid of tattoos

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is turning a new leaf for good.

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

The singer shared a post recently saying, "I’m soaked in Gods Strength, No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall Prosper In Jesus Name Amen.."

Fans were, however, quick to remind her that a 'child of God shouldn't be covered in tattoos.' She replied by saying she was working on removing them.

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently.

Families of the estranged couples met in Port-Harcourt, River state to dissolve the traditional marriage. Reports say the actress’ father, Sunny Dikeh handed the bride price to Olakunle’s uncle, Bishop Dare.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tonto was seen dancing and rejoicing following the news that her traditional marriage has been annulled.

It is obvious that the animosity between the former couple is far from diminished. The couple who got hitched in 2015, have been at loggerheads since their marriage fell apart earlier this year, and their son who just turned one is quickly becoming the bone of contention.