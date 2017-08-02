These car cleaning products will change the look of your car

We have decided to review and compile this list of best car cleaning kits to enable you grace your car with an impressive look.

The reason for our decision is based on the awareness that often times, the interior of our cars get left much longer between cleans than the exteriors; and even the exteriors do not get to attain the condition they should have if the right apparatus are used on it.

However, it is important to state here that there are four major areas to car interior cleaning that require the most frequent treatment; your dashboard, trim, seats, and carpets.

It is with regard to these, coupled with concern for your car exteriors that we considered detailing some of the best products available for car cleaning, protecting, and maintenance.

Here are five of the best car interior and exterior cleaning products to help give your car a sparkling look

1. Duragloss 1049 Car Care Kit

For thorough and effective cleanings, Duragloss 1049 car care kit provides plenty of fluids to enhance that purpose.

This particular care kit is best for those who wash their car less than monthly and don't sweat the detailing as much. Surprisingly, it even comes with its own bucket.

Included in Duragloss 1049 car care kit are: 16-ounces of car wash concentrate, 8-ounces of polish with applicator, 10-ounces of aerosol detailing spray, 8 ounces of pump spray vinyl and leather dressing and a 22-ounce pump spray bottle of wheel cleaner (which excels at removal of brake dust)

2. Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit

When it comes to cleaning and protecting car interiors, Meguiar's is a brand with a reputation for quality.

Included in meguiar's car care kit are: One 16-ounce bottle of car wash shampoo, one 16-ounce bottle of liquid wax, one 16-ounce bottle of high gloss gel, one container of quick detailer, one 16-ounce bottle of interior detailer, two 50-gram clay bars in a clamshell container, one container of PlastX, one container of ScratchX, one microfiber towel, a foam applicator pad, and a microfiber wash mitt.

Meguiar’s kit is a high-quality complete kit.

3. M Auto Essentials Car Care Kit

The name of this car care kit says it all. The 3M auto essentials car care kit is a product of a company that knows what it's doing when it comes to solvents and cleaners.

Quality is high with this spray-focused kit, and it should be since this kit isn't budget priced, especially considering the absence of tools and applicators.

Still, it's a get-it-done lineup, all 16-ounce spray bottles, one leather and vinyl interior restorer, one all purpose scrub, one wax and one tire shine.

5. Armor All complete car care kit

When it comes to quality and trust, another brand that comes to mind is Armor All complete car care kit. This car cleaning kit is a smaller 4-piece kit, which focused on fluids.

Included in the kit are a 10-ounce bottle of armor all original protectant, a 16-ounce bottle of a car wash, a 20-ounce bottle of foam tire protectant and 25 glass wipes.

Wanting in the kit are the towels and mitts requires for the application of everything other than the glass wipes. Still, the price is nice if you already have the gear in the garage.

5. Turtle wax five piece

The Turtle’s Wax, five pieces complete car care kit is an amazing apparatus for car cleaning. It includes 16 Fl. oz car wash, car wax, 12 Fl. oz.

Express shine Carnauba spray wax, 12 Fl. oz. Wet and Black ultra wet wire shine, and 10.4 Fl. oz. Super Protectant Interior Protectant. These products work great and provide the excellent shine and detailing to your car.