Wizkid :  Did Starboy record a new album in Nigeria in 2 days?

Wizkid might just have recorded an album in Lagos, in two days.

The singer is currently in Nigeria, arriving the country from Kenya where he recently had a concert in Nairobi. And he clearly hasn’t been sleeping.

According to his long-time friend, Rotimi Rudeboy, the singer has recorded an album in the country, and he did all of that in two days. Rotimi revealed this on Twitter.

“Wiz really came to naij to make an album in 2days…mad mad mad,” Rotimi wrote. He also dropped the cryptic tweet “New Wizkid music in a couple of hours.” Leading fans to speculate if Starboy plans on releasing new music so soon after the release of his mixtape “Sounds From The Other Side.”

Wiz really came to naij to make an album in 2 days 😂 Mad mad mad..

New Wizkid music in a couple hours 👀

Wizkid concurred with Rotimi’s revelation, quoting his tweet and writing: “2 f***ing days blad!”

Wizkid has followed it up by releasing a new single titled ‘Medicine’. It is produced by Masterkraft.

Wizkid is still flying high after the release of his new project “Sounds From The Other Side.” The global release from Wizkid which is available everywhere via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International. The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

The singer recently had an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 show where he discussed the project and how he created it.

“I’m really excited that “Sounds From The Other Side” is really out,” Wizkid said. “It’s a collection project for everyone who is just getting to know Wizkid and being introduced to that sound. This is like a little project that captures that vibe of what Wizkid is about. I have two albums ready to go already.”

Pulse has reached out to Wizkid’s management for more details.