Wizkid is working on a collaboration with Kenyan music group Sauti Sol.
The Starboy who held a concert in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend,announced the collaboration as he brought the group up on stage at some point during his performance.
Both Wizkid and Sauti Sol are very excited about the project. A photo captures Wizzy and one of the group members Savara Mudigi sharing a laugh.
Fans of Wizkid enjoyed the singer's performances as seen from their tweets. Though the rains poured down it didn't stop the fun and partying.
The Sauti Sol team have described working with Wizkid as something iconic. Wizkid earlier also announced he is working with Damian Marley on a new project, continuing to expand his Caribbean influences.
Wizkid will continue promoting his "Sounds From The Other Side" album alongside the Future Hndrxx tour which he is a part of.