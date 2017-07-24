Home > Buzz >

Wizkid, and Kenyan music group Sauti Sol working on something iconic

Wizkid Singer with Kenyan group Sauti Sol working on a project

Wizkid currently held a concert in Kenya, so it's no surprise he has hooked up with the Kenyan music group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wizkid turns up for his Kenyan fans play

Wizkid turns up for his Kenyan fans

(Sautisol/Twitter)

Wizkid Singer to work with Damian Marley on new music
Wizkid How Starboy approaches love in different ways on “Sounds From The Other Side”
Pulse List 5 Biggest Nigerian music stories of 2017
Wizkid Everyone thinks “Sounds From The Other Side” is an album, except Starboy himself
Mr Eazi 'I don't wanna brag but I'm the best selling African artist in the UK, US next to Wizkid', singer says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wizkid is working on a collaboration with Kenyan music group Sauti Sol.

The Starboy who held a concert in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend,announced the collaboration as he brought the group up on stage at some point during his performance.

 

Both Wizkid and Sauti Sol are very excited about the project.  A photo captures Wizzy and one of the group members Savara Mudigi sharing a laugh.

Wizkid shares a laugh with Savara Mudigi of Sauti Sol play

Wizkid shares a laugh with Savara Mudigi of Sauti Sol

(Sauti Sol / Twitter)

 

Fans of Wizkid enjoyed the singer's performances as seen from their tweets. Though the rains poured down it didn't stop the fun and partying.

 

 

The Sauti Sol team have described working with Wizkid as something iconic.  Wizkid earlier also announced he is working with Damian Marley on a new project, continuing to expand his Caribbean influences.

Wizkid will continue promoting his "Sounds From The Other Side" album alongside the Future Hndrxx tour which he is a part of.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Mr Eazi Singer cancelled a US show, and fans are not smilingbullet
2 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet
3 Chester Bennington The death of Linkin Park singer is a big deal...bullet

Buzz

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Singer's 'bad behaviour' bars him from performing in China
Malaysian officials received complaints over the steamy lyrics of Despacito, the reggaeton beat song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that has swept the world
'Despacito' Everything you need to know about this song which is dominating Nigerian airwaves
Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'
“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Playdata Radio Chart Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix is most played radio song[Week 29]