Wizkid is working on a collaboration with Kenyan music group Sauti Sol.

The Starboy who held a concert in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend,announced the collaboration as he brought the group up on stage at some point during his performance.

.@wizkidayo dropping Daddy Yo last night in Nairobi Kenya 🚀 https://t.co/Fc1OqcXfIm — Dre Skull (@dreskull) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

That special moment! When @wizkidayo stopped his Nairobi show to bring out Africa's Best Group @sautisol to announc… https://t.co/LoQgTwrlvm — ANYIKO OWOKO (@anyikowoko) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Both Wizkid and Sauti Sol are very excited about the project. A photo captures Wizzy and one of the group members Savara Mudigi sharing a laugh.

Fans of Wizkid enjoyed the singer's performances as seen from their tweets. Though the rains poured down it didn't stop the fun and partying.

@wizkidayo didnt want the nyt to end yesterday bbq was crazy please come back again😍 — Carol Mariah (@CarolMariah5) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Too much fun for one night. Thanks for making it worthwhile @wizkidayo https://t.co/M371oPwTPV — Joe Clinch (@joe_clinch) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Sauti Sol team have described working with Wizkid as something iconic. Wizkid earlier also announced he is working with Damian Marley on a new project, continuing to expand his Caribbean influences.

Wizkid will continue promoting his "Sounds From The Other Side" album alongside the Future Hndrxx tour which he is a part of.