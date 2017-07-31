Mr Eazi has been given a major endorsement by one of UK's prestigious news and entertainment publications - The Metro UK.

In a recent article by the outfit, Mr Eazi's forthcoming September 23, 2017, UK festival "Life is Eazi'' was counted among the 10 Best Alternative Music Festivals to watch out for.

Eazi in his UpNext interview with Apple Beats 1's Julie Adenuga explaining why he chose London as venue for his first ever music and art festival said London is where he made the decision to take on music fully, and so it made sense to have it there.

“London has been central to Mr Eazi. Me deciding to take the music as my 247 happened in London, so I feel this is where it should start.“

Eazi talked about making the venue of the said event very African themed, rich in African culture and art.

Metro UK describes the ‘’Life is Eazi’’ Festival as an intimate experience the festival goer will be getting.

“Nigerian born artist Mr Eazi invites revellers to discover more about African and afrobeat culture.

An annual series, Life is Eazi will showcase the art, dance, fashion and music curated by Mr Eazi, culminating in a full-blown concert by the pioneering artist himself.

If you fancy learning more about Africa’s rich, ever-lasting influence on British music culture, you could do far worse than this intimate experience.”

The list also includes the International High Lines Meeting Festival in Italy, the HORST Festival in Belgium, festivals in Iceland, Canada and Amsterdam among others.

Eazi was a recent guest artist on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden, where he performed a medley of 'Leg over' and 'In the morning' as part of his being the current Apple Music Beats 1 Up Next artist.