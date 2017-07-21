Home > Buzz >

Mr Eazi :  Singer cancelled a US show, and fans are not smiling

Mr Eazi Singer cancelled a US show, and fans are not smiling

  Published:
Mr Eazi play

Mr Eazi

(Highsnobiety)

Fans are angry that Mr Eazi cancelled the Houston stop of his “Life is Eazi: Detty Tour.”

The singer who is currently on a worldwide tour to promote his mixtape “Life is Eazi Vol.1: Accra to Lagos, which was released in February 2017. He has performed in numerous cities across the globe, traveling with a live band and dancers to provide fans with a live experience of his music.

But his expectant fans in Houston would have to wait a little longer after singer cancelled the concert. Eazi made the information public via a photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Due to unavoidable circumstance, my concert in Houston has been postponed! ATL & DC still stand!!! and updates for the next feasible Houston date coming soon. Stay Tuned!!”

Pulse reached out to Mr Eazi’s team via telephone. His management responded to our request by saying “unforeseen circumstances.”

Fans are angry that Mr Eazi cancelled the Houston stop of his “Life is Eazi: Detty Tour.” play

Fans are angry that Mr Eazi cancelled the Houston stop of his “Life is Eazi: Detty Tour.”

(Instagram/Mr Eazi)

 

Fans of Mr Eazi have expressed their anger and disappointment at the development on Instagram.

“Honestly, this is such a shame.” Lola Arewa wrote. “There is always a problem with Nigerian concert. Pls next time u postponed a show a day b4, u should send out email to those who purchase ticket online and also the ticket portal should not be available. Very very disorganized.”

Another fan with the user name Kiji95 brought up his relationship with his billionaire daughter girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

“Temi would not even think of dating you if not for us fans who made you Mr.Eazi. I'm extremely disappointed as well as the rest of your Houston fans,” he wrote.

A user, Lolted, was unimpressed with the manner of communication. “How was this just announced ONLY via Instagram - and the portal to purchase tickets wasn't closed. It's a shame I thought this would have been an opportunity to see a well-executed event by a Nigerian performer. But just as much. This was posted 11 Hours ago but the venue site / ticket portal still available. Not even so much as an email sent to those that purchased tickets.” She wrote.

play

 

Concert-goer, Ebenezer Davis has moved on, and is seeking a refund. “Does anyone have any details as to who we need to contact to get ticket refunds?” He asked.

Mr Eazi recently hosted the Lagos stop of his tour. He performed at the New Afrika Shrine, on July 8 2017 where he gave a great performance. You can read the review here.

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

