Mr Eazi on The Late Late Night show with James Corden

Mr Eazi Watch Mr Eazi's performance on The Late Late Night show with James Corden

The Nigerian singer's feature appearance on the show is courtesy him being Apple Music's UpNext act of the month.

Mr Eazi is currently Apple Music Beats 1 Up Next artist, which throws the spotlight on him as an emerging artist, to the world.

Apple Music's live DJ Zane Lowe and The Late Late Night show host James Corden introduce Mr. Eazi to The Late Late Show audience as he performs an acoustic medley of "In the Morning" and "Leg Over" as part of the Apple Music Up Next series on Stage 56.

play Eazi describes Wizkid as a free spirit when recording music (Beats1radio/Youtube)

Eazi also spoke with Julie Adenuga on beats 1 radio about his music, future projects, affiliation with Wizkid and more.

