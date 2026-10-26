Felabration is over: now, what happens to the Artists?

Felabration celebrates Fela Kuti's legacy, but emerging artists like Loom Rooms' Geexen and Shola face the challenge of turning festival buzz into lasting careers in Nigeria's creative economy.

For a few days, the New Afrika Shrine becomes a meeting point for generations of Nigerian music lovers, with familiar names sharing space with artists who are still finding their feet. Then the festival ends, the clips make their way around social media, and we move on.

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But every now and then, you leave with a few new names you want to remember.

This year, Geexen and Shola, artists from Loom Rooms , are among the names worth keeping an eye on. They put on a stellar performance - amongst the best of the whole festival! Check it out here. Their place in the wider conversation around Felabration raises a question that goes beyond who performed well or who caught the audience's attention: what happens to artists like these after the festival?

It’s a question worth asking, especially when we consider what Felabration represents. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was never just about making music. He built a sound, challenged the status quo and used his art to say something about the world around him. Celebrating that legacy is important. But surely part of keeping it alive is making sure the next generation has the room, resources and freedom to find its own voice.

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Nigeria has never struggled to produce talent. We see it in the music travelling across borders, in the films finding audiences at home and abroad, and in the growing number of young creatives building careers across entertainment. What we don’t always have are the structures that help these people turn their talent into something sustainable.

The State of Nigeria’s Creative Economy 2026 report by NECLive and Frontyard Group points to familiar problems: access to funding, inadequate infrastructure and the difficulties creatives face when trying to monetise and protect their work. In other words, getting people to notice your work is one thing. Building a living around it is another.

This is the space Loom Rooms is trying to occupy.

Based in Egbeda, Alimosho, Loom Rooms was built around a simple but important idea: creatives need more than a studio or a place to meet. They need an environment where they can work with others, develop their skills, understand the business side of what they do and begin to build something that can last.

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And this goes beyond music. The creative industry is full of people working across filmmaking, broadcasting, brand development and other areas of entertainment, many of whom face the same challenge of turning their skills into sustainable careers. Loom Rooms' ambition is to create an ecosystem that helps creatives make that transition, including by supporting them to understand intellectual property, commercialise their work and grow into business owners and employers.

It might not be the part of the entertainment industry that gets the loudest applause, but it matters. Because behind every artist we celebrate is a much less glamorous process of making the work, finding an audience, building relationships and figuring out how to keep going.

And perhaps that is one of the things we should take away from Felabration this year. We can celebrate Fela, revisit his music and appreciate the artists carrying Nigerian music forward. We can also ask what we're doing to make sure the people coming after them have a better shot at building careers of their own.

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The point isn’t that every emerging artist will become the next Fela, or that they should. It’s that Nigerian creativity deserves more than moments of recognition. It deserves the support, infrastructure and opportunities to grow into something lasting.

When Felabration ends, the music doesn’t have to stop. Neither should the work of building the industry around it.