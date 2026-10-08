Peller and Jarvis finally confirm pregnancy after earlier blaming her weight gain on late-night meals

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have confirmed they are expecting their first child, weeks after dismissing pregnancy rumours and blaming Jarvis's weight gain on late-night meals.

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have announced they are expecting their first child.

The confirmation comes weeks after they dismissed pregnancy speculation and attributed Jarvis's weight gain to late-night meals.

The couple shared maternity photos but did not disclose their baby's expected due date.

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TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have confirmed they are expecting their first child, ending weeks of speculation about a pregnancy the couple had earlier appeared to dismiss.

They announced the news on Thursday through their Instagram pages, posting photos from a maternity shoot that showed Jarvis's baby bump.

Peller and Jarvis finally confirm pregnancy rumours

In her caption, Jarvis traced the couple's journey from the beginning. "From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon-to-be parents," she wrote. She said they had laughed, cried, prayed and grown along the way, and that "God kept writing our story."

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She described the pregnancy as the couple's "most beautiful chapter yet" and called the child their "greatest blessing" and "answered prayer." The post closed with the line, "Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way."

The confirmation comes about two months after their wedding. The couple held a civil ceremony in Lagos on July 29, followed by a lavish white wedding on August 1 that drew a string of celebrity guests.

Peller and Jarvis finally confirm pregnancy rumours

Speculation started soon after the civil ceremony, when fans pointed to changes in Jarvis's appearance and claimed she was already pregnant. The couple dismissed the talk at the time, saying her weight gain was linked to late-night meals.

The rumours returned in early October after Jarvis said "the baby is kicking" during a livestream, a remark Peller quickly tried to play down. The official announcement followed days later.

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Reactions have poured in since. Fans, friends and fellow celebrities have filled the comment section with congratulations and prayers for the couple. The announcement did not give a due date.

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Their road to parenthood has played out largely in public. Peller first proposed to Jarvis in 2024, though the pair went through a period of uncertainty about the relationship afterwards. They later reconciled, and Peller travelled to Edo State to meet Jarvis's family and complete the traditional marriage rites before the weddings in Lagos.