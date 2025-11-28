Young Jonn Taps Wizkid, Rema, Asake for Sophomore Album ‘Blue Disco’

Young Jonn releases his second album, ‘Blue Disco’, blending introspective lyrics with high-energy Afrobeat production across 21 tracks, featuring standout collaborations from Wizkid, Rema, and more.

After initially announcing a November 21 release, Young Jonn decided to postpone his sophomore album ‘Blue Disco’ due to the ongoing security concerns in Nigeria.



The decision showed his awareness of the challenges fans and the country were facing, and his desire to release the album at a time when listeners could fully engage with it.

Young Jonn announces album release postponement

Finally, the wait ended at midnight, when ‘Blue Disco’ officially dropped, delivering 21 tracks that mark a major step in Young Jonn’s evolution from a top-tier producer behind hits to a solo artist with his own voice, style, and ambitions.

Young Jonn first made waves as a producer, creating hits for big names like Olamide and Davido. With ‘Blue Disco’, he steps fully into the spotlight, showing his own style, voice, and energy.



The album has 21 tracks and features some of the biggest names in Afrobeats today, including Wizkid, Rema, Asake, DJ Tunez, and Olamide. The cover art, created by Anthony Azekwoh , perfectly captures the energy and vibe of the album.

The cover art for Young Jonn's 'Blue Disco' cover art

The album is built around a clear concept: “Blue” reflects the meditative and emotional side of Young Jonn’s writing, while “Disco” brings back the high-energy production that we have always associated with him. It’s a mix of thoughtful tracks and dance-ready bangers, showing Young Jonn’s range.

One of the standout tracks on the album is 'Cash Flow' (feat. Wizkid). Here, Young Jonn’s energy pairs perfectly with Wizkid’s easygoing vocals, making it one of the smoothest tracks on the album. It’s easy to see this one getting radio play and playlist love.

'La La La' feat. Rema is also an Afrobeat high-energy track that combines Rema’s signature tone with Young Jonn’s vibrant production. Fans are already vibing to this track, and it feels like a hit in the making.

