A woman faces police officers after allegedly threatening them with a knife over an Indian hemp arrest in Ogun State

A woman faces police officers after allegedly threatening them with a knife over an Indian hemp arrest in Ogun State

Woman who challenged police over Indian hemp in viral video lands in bigger trouble

Woman seen in a viral video threatening Ogun police officers with a knife after her arrest over alleged Indian hemp sales has been arrested and will be charged to court.

Police arrested a woman seen in a viral video confronting officers with a knife in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

She allegedly complained about being arrested for selling Indian hemp, asking, "Why are you troubling us, are we the only ones selling Indian hemp?"

Ogun Police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed the suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing.

The Ogun State Attorney General said the woman would be charged to court following the viral incident.

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A woman who went viral after confronting police officers with a knife while complaining about her arrest over alleged Indian hemp sales has now been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

The incident, which happened in Ijebu Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, sparked reactions on social media after a video showed the middle-aged woman angrily confronting officers.

In the now-viral clip, the woman, dressed in a green gown, was first seen sitting inside a vehicle while raining insults and curses on the police officers who had arrested her.

Ogun State Police Command confirmed the suspect had been arrested and that investigation into the incident was ongoing.

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She later stepped out of the vehicle holding a knife and walked aggressively towards a young female officer who appeared to be recording the confrontation.

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Speaking in Yoruba, she questioned why she was being targeted, saying:

"Why are you troubling us, are we the only ones selling Indian hemp? And you have continued to harass us repeatedly, it will never be well with you…."

The video quickly spread across social media, with many Nigerians debating both the woman's actions and the police's handling of the situation.

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Confirming the development on Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the suspect has now been taken into custody and investigations are ongoing.

"The suspect has been arrested and the matter is already under investigation," Babaseyi said.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), also confirmed that the woman would face legal action.

"I have contacted the CP over the viral video and I was told that the woman will be charged to court today," Ogungbade said.

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The exact charges have not yet been made public, but under Nigerian law, threatening law enforcement officers with a weapon and obstructing police officers in the course of their duties are criminal offences. The investigation is expected to determine every offence that may have been committed.