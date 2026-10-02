‘The thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart’ — Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha mourns dad

Veteran Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has announced the death of her father, Leonard Chukwuka.

Chioma Akpotha has announced the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, 13 years after she lost her mother.

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The veteran actress said her father lived long enough to see his children and grandchildren, but she had hoped he would meet his great-grandchildren.

Chioma Akpotha asked fans and well-wishers to keep her, her siblings and the entire Chukwuka family in their prayers as they mourn her father.

The actress shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that her father’s death has left her without either parent, 13 years after she lost her mother.

“I have been trying to find the words to say this…

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My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord.

I lost my mother 13 years ago and now that my father is gone, the thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart in a way I cannot fully explain. So na only me bayi?

My daddy, papa’m, obara’m, my comfort, and such a precious part of my life… GONE!” she wrote.

Chioma expressed gratitude that her father lived long enough to see his children and grandchildren, although she had hoped he would live to meet his great-grandchildren.

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“I am so thankful you lived a long life, and I am grateful to God you saw your children and grandchildren. We had hoped you would meet your great-grandchildren too, mana nya diba!

No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day. I thank God for his life and for the precious moments I spent with him, especially near the end.”

The actress said she kept the news private as she came to terms with her grief before deciding to share it publicly.

She asked for prayers for herself, her siblings and the entire Chukwuka family as they navigate the loss, adding that details of her father’s funeral would be announced when the family is ready.

Chioma described her late father as the Olowo of Ikate and signed off her tribute with a declaration of love.

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