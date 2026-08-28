Woman pushes breastfeeding stepdaughter into hot water in Borno, leaves her with severe burns

A breastfeeding mother, Zara Muhammad, has been hospitalised with severe burns after she was allegedly attacked by her stepmother in Maiduguri, Borno State. The suspect has been arrested.

A breastfeeding mother, Zara Muhammad, was allegedly burnt after her stepmother pushed her into spilled hot water during a dispute in Maiduguri, Borno State.

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A neighbour alleged she found the victim being held on the hot water before rescuing her.

The victim said the disagreement started after her young daughter attempted to enter her stepmother’s room.

The alleged attacker has been arrested, while authorities are investigating the incident.

A breastfeeding mother, identified as Zara Muhammad, has been hospitalised after she was allegedly attacked by her stepmother, who reportedly pushed her into spilled hot water in the Kofa area of Maiduguri, Borno State.

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The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday following a disagreement between the two women. Residents said they were alerted by the victim’s screams and rushed to the scene.

A neighbour, also identified as Zara, alleged that she found the victim being held onto hot water that had spilled on the ground.

“I rushed to the house and found the stepmother pressing the girl onto the spilled hot water. I scolded her and used all my strength to pull her away. Unfortunately, she had already suffered severe burns before we rescued her,” the neighbour said.

Narrating her experience, Zara Muhammad said the disagreement began after her young daughter attempted to enter her stepmother’s room.

According to her, the stepmother stopped the child, leading her to intervene and take her daughter away. She said tension continued between them for about three days before the alleged attack.

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The victim alleged that the situation escalated after her stepmother threatened to stop providing food for her and her child.

“When I replied that God would provide for me and my little girl, she rushed at me and pressed me into the boiling water she had spilled on the ground,” she said.

Residents also alleged that Zara had faced hardship since becoming pregnant after her partner reportedly abandoned her. They claimed she was subjected to neglect and maltreatment following the birth of her child, allegations that have not been independently verified.

The victim’s father, however, denied claims that his daughter was neglected or that he attempted to protect his wife from consequences, saying she was taken to the hospital after the incident.

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Following intervention by the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuweira Gambo, a response team evacuated Zara to a medical facility for treatment.

The alleged attacker was arrested and placed in security custody as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.