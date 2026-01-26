We've Loved Davido’s Paris Fashion Week Run

Davido makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week with three flawless looks that blend African heritage and high fashion effortlessly.

Davido is not just about Afrobeats and international tours; he’s quickly making his mark in the fashion world, and Paris Fashion Week was his latest stage. The Nigerian icon stepped into the spotlight before the world’s fashion elite, alongside his stylist, Yasmeen Ntwari. Together, they created magic.

From the front row at the Feng Chen Wang show to showcasing outfits that married his African heritage with modern luxury , every look landed flawlessly.

The Velvet Monarch Look

Davido stepped out in a rich brown velvet jacket that screamed sophistication but still had enough swagger to keep things grounded. Picture this: shimmering beadwork along the shoulders, catching the light like some kind of royalty that walked straight out of an African kingdom. The jacket’s vibe was opulent, but that’s not all. He paired it with wide-legged, pinstriped trousers that added a dash of vintage charm.

The cuffs had just enough flare to give you that old-school-meets-new-school feel. It was like a sartorial nod to his roots, but in a way that felt effortless. The shoes? Sleek, elegant, and the perfect companion to this tailored masterpiece. And let’s talk about the umbrella. It was held over him while he strutted in the rain. Was it functional? Sure. But it also elevated the whole luxurious vibe, like some fashion-forward prince. He wasn’t just attending Fashion Week; he was part of the show. READ ALSO: Ciara Makes a Stunning Debut at Lagos Fashion Week in Onalaja

Effortless Street Luxury

The oversized bomber jacket might sound casual, but Davido turned it into a runway moment. A cool light blue hue paired with a classic white tee. Then, the pants, a perfect marriage of loose and wide, nothing too tight, nothing too bulky. But the kicker? A white belt with a red buckle pops the look. It's almost like a wink to streetwear, but refined for the high-fashion audience.

With a chunky gold chain and dark sunglasses, this look was a masterclass in casual luxury. The kind of outfit you throw on without even trying, but it still looks like you’ve got it together. And the black cap? Definitely a streetwear edge, giving him the kind of cool, laid-back energy only someone who can blend the best of both worlds would pull off.

The Luxe Statement

This one? Pure luxury. Oversized faux fur coat in a honey-brown hue. The texture was plush, almost too rich for words, but it was the oversized fit that really made it. He kept it fresh underneath with a light yellow shirt, so much brighter than you’d expect, yet it didn’t clash. The contrast was perfect.

His black tailored trousers? Flowing and wide. He threw in a black cap with “NUDE” and “CROSS” across the front, and you get the essence of street style, but make it fashion week. Red leather gloves. An umbrella. I mean, could this look get any more elevated? It felt like high fashion had met effortless cool, and they had a beautiful love child. READ ALSO: Giorgio Armani’s Last Catwalk Was His Story, His Way

Speaking on the appearance, Davido states: “Paris Fashion Week is always one of my favourite events of the year. It’s an honour to attend the Feng Chen Wang show and put on for my country and continent.” Yasmeen Ntwari added: “It’s always great to work with Davido as he is such an icon and master of his craft. This look encapsulates what makes him great and puts him at the forefront of high fashion”

