Waje and Shoday perform "My Sunshine," an original soundtrack from Funke Akindele's The Four, capturing the powerful bond between a mother and her son ahead of the film's December 11 cinema release

Waje and Shoday perform "My Sunshine," an original soundtrack from Funke Akindele's The Four, capturing the powerful bond between a mother and her son ahead of the film's December 11 cinema release

Waje and Shoday celebrate a mother’s love on "My Sunshine" from Funke Akindele's The Four

Waje and Shoday release "My Sunshine," an original soundtrack from Funke Akindele's upcoming film The Four, celebrating a mother's unconditional love ahead of the movie's December 11, 2026 cinema release.

LAGOS, Nigeria, October 6, 2026 — Waje and Shoday bring the bond between a mother and her son to life in “My Sunshine,” an original song from the soundtrack of Funke Akindele’s upcoming film, The Four…no one fights alone!!, opening in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

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In the film, Waje plays Esosa, mother to Obaloluwa, played by Shoday. Their relationship is central to a story that asks: how far will a mother go for her child? “My Sunshine” carries that love into music, celebrating the tenderness, sacrifice and determination behind a mother’s promise to stand by her child. The song is available on all streaming platforms, while the official music video is available on FAAN_TV on YouTube .

Waje is an award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter known for her powerful, soulful voice

Waje is an award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter known for her powerful, soulful voice. Shoday is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter who gained widespread attention with “Caution.” Their contrasting vocal styles come together in a duet that reflects their onscreen relationship, connecting the emotion of their performances to the music.

Shoday is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter who gained widespread attention with “Caution.”

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Set between the Odu community and Lagos, The Four follows Esosa and three fiercely loyal women through a fight that tests their courage, faith and friendship. Motherhood and the strength of women are at the heart of their journey, giving the film’s message, “no one fights alone,” a deeply personal meaning.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Waje, Shoday, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Antar Laniyan and Wunmi Toriola.

Directed and produced by Funke Akindele, The Four is a Funke Akindele Network production, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. The film opens in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

About Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, actress, writer and producer. Her films include Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa. Through Funke Akindele Network, she tells Nigerian stories and creates opportunities for talent across film and entertainment.

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