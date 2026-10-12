Bolt and inDrive drivers in Lagos begin indefinite strike, weeks after Uber left Nigeria

Drivers on Bolt and inDrive in Lagos have begun an indefinite strike

Drivers on Bolt and inDrive in Lagos have begun an indefinite strike

Bolt and inDrive drivers in Lagos have begun an indefinite strike over fares, platform commissions and working conditions, weeks after Uber exited Nigeria.

Drivers on Bolt and inDrive in Lagos have begun an indefinite strike over fares, commissions and working conditions.

The union says rising operating costs and platform deductions are reducing drivers' earnings.

Bolt has proposed talks with the union, while inDrive had not responded in the reports available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drivers on Bolt and inDrive in Lagos have begun an indefinite strike over pay and working conditions, about six weeks after Uber ended its operations in Nigeria.

The action was announced by the Lagos State Council of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) and runs from Monday, 12 October.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the union said the strike would continue until further notice or until satisfactory progress was made on its grievances. The union is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Drivers on the platform have cited poor treatment as the cause of the strike

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union cited fare structures, commissions, deductions and welfare as its main concerns, along with drivers' safety, security and the sustainability of their operations.

In a statement signed by its public relations officer, Steven Iwindoye, it said drivers face rising costs for petrol, repairs, tyres, insurance, internet data and vehicle loans, which cut into what they take home. It also wants greater transparency from the platforms and protection against arbitrary account deactivation.

To cushion the impact, AUATON asked fleet owners and managers to give drivers temporary relief from daily remittance targets for the duration of the strike.

To cushion the impact, AUATON asked managers to give drivers temporary relief from daily remittance targets

It said a task force would be deployed in every local government area in Lagos to monitor compliance, and warned that drivers who go against its directives could face sanctions under its internal rules. The union said its aim is not to disrupt businesses unnecessarily but to push for better operating conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bolt has proposed talks. Its head of regulatory and policy for Africa, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said the company takes the concerns seriously and recognises the economic pressures drivers face.

The company proposed a roundtable with the union and driver representatives for early next week, said it is reviewing ways to improve drivers' experience and support, and urged drivers to keep accepting trips while the meeting is arranged. The reports seen did not carry a response from inDrive.

READ NEXT: NANS seeks investigation after fake drugs reportedly kill former SUG president at NYSC camp

Uber stopped operating in Nigeria on 2 September after 12 years, which left Bolt, inDrive and smaller local operators as the main alternatives for riders.

AUATON has also called on the Lagos State Government, federal authorities and labour institutions to intervene, and said it is considering alternative arrangements that would give drivers more independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement