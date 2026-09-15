Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry reveals why he has chosen to stay away from marriage

Popular American filmmaker, actor, and playwright Tyler Perry has revealed why he has no interest in marriage, saying his biggest concern is not the institution itself but the financial and emotional toll of divorce.

Tyler Perry explains why divorce scares him more than marriage and says he has seen people lose their wealth after divorce.

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The Hollywood filmmaker opens up about his decision to remain single and reflects on his past relationship and son.

Tyler Perry speaks about losing his mother and how he continues to feel her presence and guidance years after her death.

Perry disclosed in a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that his view of marriage is largely shaped by what he has witnessed happen to people after their relationships end.

“Nope, it’s not the marriage that bothers me; it’s the divorce. Everybody that I know who did well and went broke, it was because of a divorce, so I’m good being free.”

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The filmmaker also described some of the thoughts that come to mind when he considers marriage, including the possibility of being hurt or betrayed by a partner.

“What makes me think about marriage is that you are no good, heartbreaker, you’re a cheat, and I don’t know why I let you do this to me. That’s what I think about.”

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Beyond his views on marriage, Perry also opened up about grief and the difficulty of losing someone close to him, particularly his late mother, Maxine Perry.

“The thing that people don’t get is the stuff we deal with and the loss of a mother and how hard that is. I believe that people have angels that have gone on, but they are still looking out over, and that’s how I feel towards my mother. She used to say so many amazing things to me.”

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Perry has often spoken about his mother’s influence on his life and career. His upbringing and experiences with family have also featured prominently in his storytelling, particularly through characters and themes centred on faith, resilience, family and overcoming hardship.