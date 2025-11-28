Advertisement

Trump’s Latest Idea? Locking Out ‘Third World’ Migrants for Good

Nurudeen Shotayo
Nurudeen Shotayo 10:19 - 28 November 2025
Trump has gone tougher with his clampdown on immigration following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC.
The United States President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that his administration will impose a permanent pause on migration from all Third World countries.

He announced the plan in a Thanksgiving message on Thursday, November 27, 2025, claiming the country's current situation was caused by decades of failed immigration policies that have left the United States “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at.”

Third World countries are the least developed or developing countries, usually dogged by a myriad of economic, social, political, and environmental challenges, including high poverty rates, financial instability, and a lack of essential human resources compared to the rest of the world.

Countries such as Sudan, Chad, Niger, Benin, Pakistan, and Nigeria belong to this classification.

Trump Faults US Immigration Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Trump noted that the US foreign-born population has clocked 53 million, claiming that many migrants arrived from “failed nations, prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”

“A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family,” he added.

He further identified the refugee burden as the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, including failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, a phenomenon he said never existed after World War II.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses, hoping against hope that they will be left alone.

Trump to Pause Immigration

Joe Biden and Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

The American leader vowed to permanently prevent migration from all Third World countries, blaming his predecessor, Joe Biden, for allowing the system to erode the country's progress.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” he said.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for – You won’t be here for long!”

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom died after she was shot in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Trump's latest clampdown on migration followed the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, with one of the victims, Sarah Beckstrom, later confirmed dead.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a migrant who arrived in the country in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome after assisting the U.S. in Afghanistan. However, he was granted asylum last April.

