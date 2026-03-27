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Trump’s signature to appear on US dollar bills as part of historic 250th anniversary celebration

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:40 - 27 March 2026
Donald Trump’s signature will appear on US dollar bills for the first time as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2026.
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The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced that the signature of President Donald Trump will be added to United States paper currency, marking a historic first as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

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According to the official statement, future U.S. banknotes will carry the president’s signature alongside that of the Treasury Secretary, a feature that has long been standard on American currency. This development makes Trump the first sitting U.S. president to have his signature appear on circulating paper money.

The Treasury explained that the update is tied to the Semiquincentennial, a milestone commemorating 250 years of American independence. The redesign is intended to reflect this historic moment while incorporating elements that recognise the nation’s leadership during this period.

Officials noted that the inclusion of the president’s signature is symbolic and part of broader efforts to highlight the significance of the anniversary. The department also emphasised that the addition will not affect the value, function, or security of U.S. currency.

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U.S. paper money typically features signatures from the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer of the United States, alongside portraits of notable historical figures. The introduction of a sitting president’s signature represents a notable departure from past design conventions, though the Treasury framed it as an appropriate way to mark the country’s 250-year milestone.

The department further indicated that the updated notes will be introduced gradually, following standard production and circulation processes. This means existing currency will remain in use, while the new designs are phased in over time.

In its announcement, the Treasury highlighted the importance of the anniversary, describing it as a moment to reflect on the country’s history, progress, and economic development. The inclusion of Trump’s signature, it said, is part of recognising leadership during this era.

While no exact timeline was provided for when the redesigned notes will enter widespread circulation, the Treasury confirmed that preparations are underway as part of its long-term currency production plans.

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The United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, with various initiatives and commemorative efforts expected across government institutions. The planned update to U.S. currency forms part of these activities, positioning the nation’s banknotes as one of the symbols marking the historic occasion.

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