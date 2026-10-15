Lagos begins demolition of 25-storey building burnt in fatal Christmas Eve fire that killed 12, announces traffic diversions

Lagos begins the controlled demolition of the fire-damaged 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House, nearly 10 months after a blaze killed 12 people.

Lagos announced the controlled demolition of the 25-storey GNI House on October 15.

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The building was gutted by fire on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025.

The death toll rose to 12 after additional bodies were recovered in January 2026.

Authorities cited structural damage and public safety concerns as reasons for the demolition.

The Lagos State Government has moved to demolish the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House on Lagos Island, nearly 10 months after a devastating Christmas Eve fire killed 12 people and left the high-rise building severely damaged.

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The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) announced that the controlled demolition would commence on Thursday, October 15, 2026, following structural assessments that found the building posed a significant risk to public safety.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the decision was necessary to prevent further danger to lives and property.

The burnt 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House on Lagos Island

According to the agency, the demolition will be conducted under controlled conditions, with safety measures in place to protect people and surrounding properties.

LASEMA said access to the immediate vicinity of the building would be restricted during the operation. Temporary traffic diversions could also be introduced on adjoining roads to allow demolition teams to work safely.

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Residents, traders, business owners and motorists were advised to avoid the affected area where possible, use alternative routes and obey instructions from emergency responders and traffic officials. The agency also warned that the exercise could generate noise and dust.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The building, located on Martins Street in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island, was gutted by fire on December 24, 2025. The blaze caused extensive damage to the high-rise structure and affected nearby buildings and shops.

The fire’s death toll rose to 12 after four additional bodies were recovered from the rubble in January 2026, according to Premium Times. Recovery operations involved several agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), LASEMA and other emergency responders.

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In the aftermath of the tragedy, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the building’s demolition following a structural review that raised concerns about its safety.

The Federal Government also deployed heavy-duty equipment provided by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to support recovery operations at the site.