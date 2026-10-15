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Family announces death of gospel minister, Toluwanisings hours after reports of his sudden collapse

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:30 - 15 October 2026
Family announces death of gospel minister, Toluwanisings hours after reports of his sudden collapse
The family of fast-rising Nigerian gospel singer Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji has announced his death, hours after reports of his passing surfaced online.
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  • Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji died in the early hours of October 14, 2026

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  • Seun Oloketuyi claimed two hospitals rejected Olayemi Bolaji after the gospel singer reportedly slumped on a staircase.

  • Olayemi Bolaji’s family has asked for prayers for his wife and loved ones as they mourn the gospel minister.

The announcement, published on the singer’s official TikTok page, revealed that he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The statement read, “With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of MINISTER OLAYEMI BAYONILE BOLAJI. Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM) passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026.

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“A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister. Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”

READ ALSO: Nollywood star may soon start preaching on the streets after revealing her new calling from God

The family did not disclose the cause of his death but appealed for prayers for his wife and other loved ones as they mourn their loss.

Celebrity journalist and Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards founder Seun Oloketuyi, however, shared details of the singer’s reported final moments.

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According to Oloketuyi, Bolaji slumped on a staircase, after which those around him rushed him from one hospital to another in search of medical attention.

He claimed that two hospitals rejected the singer before a third hospital admitted him, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the singer’s collapse and death have not been officially confirmed by his family.

Bolaji’s death has left his family and loved ones mourning the loss of a husband and gospel minister whose career was on the rise.

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