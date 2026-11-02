Destma Plastics unveils five brand ambassadors to champion made-in-Nigeria products

Nigeria’s Destma Plastics, a manufacturer of a wide range of household, commercial and industrial plastic products, has unveiled five brand ambassadors to strengthen its market presence and encourage greater patronage of locally made goods.

The new ambassadors are Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi and Kunle Afod. The partnership is expected to increase awareness of the company’s products and reinforce its engagement with consumers across different markets.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the company’s head office in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Destma Global, Olabode Olagundoye, described the appointments as a strategic step towards building stronger consumer relationships and expanding the brand’s visibility.

He said the ambassadors would help build consumer confidence and strengthen the company’s connection with households and businesses. Olagundoye added that Destma was focused on establishing a trusted Nigerian manufacturing brand anchored on product quality, reliability and continuous improvement.

The ambassadors, in their separate remarks, highlighted the importance of supporting local manufacturing and building confidence in Nigerian-made products.

Femi Adebayo said a tour of the production facility had reinforced his decision to partner with the brand, noting that seeing the manufacturing process firsthand had given him greater insight into the company’s operations. He urged Nigerians to patronise Destma Plastics’ locally manufactured products rather than incur the cost and stress of importing similar goods from abroad.

Kolawole Ajeyemi said he would leverage his travels, community visits and public engagements to promote Destma’s products and reach more potential consumers. He also called for greater support for indigenous businesses and the Nigerian film industry, linking local patronage to the broader need to promote Nigerian enterprise and culture.

Kunle Afod pledged to support the brand, saying the partnership aligned with his passion for Nigerian culture and homegrown products. He said promoting locally manufactured goods was an important way to encourage indigenous businesses.

L-R - Anibilowo Oyindamola Taofikat , Eze Doris Chizoba, Akinola Clinton, Madu Ngozi Grace, Mr Olagundoye Olabode, Odunlade Adekola, Bamike Fadipe, Kayode Aboderin, Isaac Adeusi

Odunlade Adekola also expressed confidence in the company after touring its factory. He said he was impressed by the machinery, production processes and workforce, adding that the visit had strengthened his support for the company’s manufacturing efforts.

Beyond the Nigerian market, Destma Global is seeking to expand its reach across Africa, with partnerships already established in Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Togo, Kenya and Tanzania. The company’s regional links form part of its broader ambition to grow its market presence and make its products available to more consumers across the continent.