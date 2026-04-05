Insecurity and hardship have become unbearable’: Sokoto senator Ibrahim Lamido dumps APC

Sokoto East senator Ibrahim Lamido has resigned from the APC, citing worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, who represents Sokoto East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing worsening insecurity and economic hardship across the country.

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Lamido reportedly announced his resignation in a letter addressed to party officials in his ward in Sokoto State, where he explained the reasons behind his decision to leave the party.

According to reports, the senator said the current state of insecurity and the growing economic challenges facing Nigerians influenced his decision to step away from the ruling party.

Lamido expressed concern about the continued security crisis affecting communities, particularly in northern Nigeria, where attacks by bandits and other armed groups have disrupted livelihoods and displaced thousands of residents.

He also referenced the hardship many Nigerians are facing due to rising living costs, inflation, and economic pressure, noting that the situation has become increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens.

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Senator Ibrahim Lamido announced his resignation, citing the hardship many Nigerians face as a result of the ruling party

The resignation marks a notable political development in Sokoto State and adds to the growing conversation around governance and security challenges in the country.

Lamido is a well-known political figure in the state and the son of former Sokoto State governor Attahiru Bafarawa, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007.

Before joining the APC, Lamido had previously contested the Sokoto governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His political career has remained closely tied to the dynamics of Sokoto politics, where major parties often compete fiercely for influence and control.

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Lamido’s resignation could potentially shift political calculations in the state, particularly within the Sokoto East senatorial district, where party affiliations often play a key role in electoral outcomes.

The development comes at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges in several regions, alongside economic difficulties that have sparked public debate about governance and policy direction.