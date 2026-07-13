‘He's not funny to me’ — Kiekie names Mr Macaroni in resurfaced clip about colleagues she doesn't find funny

A resurfaced interview has reignited debate after Kiekie named Mr Macaroni as the comedian she does not find funny and explained why she avoids some collaborations.

A resurfaced interview shows Kiekie naming Mr Macaroni as the skit maker she does not find funny.

She stressed that comedy is subjective and acknowledged that not everyone finds her funny either.

Kiekie also said she avoids collaborating with creators whose content does not align with her brand.

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A clip from a six-month-old interview featuring content creator and comedian Kiekie has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention after she named fellow skit maker Mr Macaroni as someone whose comedy has never made her laugh.

The interview, recorded for Ify's Kitchen on YouTube, was billed as an unfiltered conversation where Kiekie was put through a series of questions about her colleagues in the Nigerian comedy space.

Content Creator, Kiekie

When asked which skit maker she does not find funny, she did not hesitate for long.

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"He's not funny to me o, I've never laughed at any of his…" she said, before the interviewer cut in, suggesting she had been able to name him quickly because the two are friends and well acquainted.

Pressed to be more direct, Kiekie stepped back slightly, saying comedy was subjective and that she herself was aware that some people did not find her funny either.

Mr Macaroni

The admission carries some irony that has not gone unnoticed. Kiekie and Mr Macaroni have previously worked together on The Housemaids, a collaborative skit series that also featured actress Bimbo Ademoye.

The series ran across multiple episodes and was well received at the time, making her comments about his comedy all the more unexpected given their documented creative history.

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Elsewhere in the same interview, Kiekie addressed why she would not collaborate with certain creators, drawing a line at content she described as too vulgar or indecent.

Kiekie and Mr Macaroni on The Housemaid

"I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar," she said. "If there's too much breasts, bumbum, not that I have a problem with it, but it's just brand alignment."

She was careful to frame the position as a business decision rather than a moral judgement, adding that her refusal to partner with certain creators did not reflect on the quality of their work.

"My inability to collaborate with you doesn't mean that I look down on what you do or I don't respect what you do or I don't see your hard work. I recognize your hard work but we just don't align," she said.

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“I will never collaborate with any skit maker that’s too vulgar or opens too much breast and bumbum”



Kiekie pic.twitter.com/vCxMVXTXG1 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 12, 2026

When the interviewer pushed for a name in that category, she declined to give one.

Kiekie, whose real name is Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, is one of Nigeria's most popular female content creators, known for her comedy skits, acting roles and brand ambassador work.

She has built a following across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, and has featured in several Nollywood productions alongside her digital content career.

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