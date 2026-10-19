Fans react as popular Ghanaian singer shares steamy moments with two wives on stage

Fans react as popular Ghanaian singer shares steamy moments with two wives on stage

Fans react as popular Ghanaian singer shares steamy moments with two wives on stage

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has sparked excitement among fans after he shared intimate moments with his two wives during a recent stage performance.

Shatta Wale kisses his two wives and briefly carries one of them during a live stage performance.

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Fans scream in excitement as Shatta Wale serenades his wife and shares a passionate kiss with her on stage.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale brings his second wife on stage for another romantic moment in front of cheering fans.

The singer thrilled the audience when he turned his performance into a romantic display with the women, sharing passionate kisses with each of them before the cheering crowd.

During the performance, Shatta Wale first took the stage with one of his wives, whom he kissed passionately before leading her around the stage. He continued to serenade her as she danced excitedly, while the couple shared affectionate moments in full view of the audience.

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The singer's display drew loud screams from fans, who watched as he celebrated his relationship with his wife in front of the crowd.

Shortly after the intimate moment, Shatta Wale brought his second wife on stage and gave her similar attention. He kissed her before briefly lifting her in his arms to the delight of the audience.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale reveals how his friendship with Burna Boy ended over rumour involving girlfriend

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana's most prominent dancehall artistes. Known for his outspoken personality and energetic performances, he has built a reputation for drawing attention both on and off stage.

The singer has also been open about his relationships and personal life, which often attract public interest.

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