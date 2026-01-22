Sean Efosa: Driving Entertainment, Culture, and Impact

Over the past 14 years, Sean Efosa, popularly known as Dgodfather, has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainment executives.

Sean Efosa's journey began in 2012, when he was TV producer and editor at Sound City. There, he was introduced to music programming, campaign management and execution. He was not only excellent at his job, but he also went on to build a solid career around it.

Over the past 14 years, Sean Efosa, popularly known as Dgodfather, has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainment executives. From his early days pioneering music campaigns at Sound City, he went on to found Longitude Africa, a management company that housed talents such as Victor AD, Music producer Black Culture, Kul Boy. Under Longitude Africa, these artists released hit records that garnered millions of airplays and established Efosa’s reputation as a builder of successful music careers.

In a defining chapter of this journey, Efosa transformed Longitude Africa into a fully fledged music distribution, publishing and record label company, Rebirth Music, expanding his footprint across music distribution, licensing, and artist management. Through Rebirth Music, he successfully managed and propelled talents such as Babyboy AV, Dai Verse, and Kodee into the limelight.

Babyboy AV “Confession” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify alone, earning Gold and Platinum in France, while other releases like “Cocaine” and “Salt” further reinforced Dia Verse’s hit-making credentials. In 2025, Kodee’s “DURO” marked a major career milestone, going viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million user-generated videos, amassing over 30 million streams, and charting in over 70 countries worldwide.

Beyond recorded music, Sean Efosa has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in live entertainment and experiential marketing. He played a major role in the success of Rema’s 2024 homecoming tour, which spanned Lagos, Benin, and Abuja, and was instrumental in amplifying the rollout of Davido’s fifth body of work, 5IVE, in Abuja, contributing to the momentum of the Afrobeat star’s tour and cultural presence.

Efosa is also a key force behind the Johnny’s Live Room experiences 2025 in Lagos and Abuja, delivering intimate and unforgettable concerts where Mavin Records signee Johnny Drille connects deeply with his audience. At the Wizkid Goat Experience, he showcased his versatility as an organiser, project manager, and marketing and publicity expert, ensuring seamless execution and commercial success.

His influence extends beyond Nigeria. Efosa’s contribution to Hennessy Artistry 2025 - THE REBOOT LAGOS FINALE - stands out as a major milestone, spanning a series of high-impact events across Africa and Asia, and featuring global and continental stars such as Tems, Kabza De Small, Lil Kesh, Teni, and Showtek.

