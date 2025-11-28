Advertisement

Jonathan Back on Nigerian Soil After Guinea-Bissau Coup Chaos

Nurudeen Shotayo
Nurudeen Shotayo 12:21 - 28 November 2025
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Jonathan was stuck in Guinea-Bissau after the military took over control of the government following an acrimonious presidential election.
Advertisement

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has returned safely to Abuja after being stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a sudden military takeover in the West African nation.

Advertisement

Jonathan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport late Thursday, November 27, 2025, where he was received on the tarmac by supporters and government officials.

The former president had travelled to Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) election observation mission. His visit coincided with escalating political tensions following Guinea-Bissau’s disputed presidential and parliamentary elections held last Sunday.

Chaos erupted when both the now-deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, declared themselves winners on Tuesday, two days before the National Electoral Commission was scheduled to release official results.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Held Up in Guinea-Bissau After Military Takes Over Govt

Advertisement

By Wednesday, senior military officers moved against Embaló’s government, announcing they had taken “total control” of the country.

Nigeria Reacts as Military Officers Take Charge

In a national broadcast, the head of the presidential military office, General Denis N’Canha, announced that a joint military command comprising all branches of the armed forces had assumed control “until further notice.”

President Embaló was arrested shortly after the coup, despite polls suggesting he was ahead.

Advertisement

The coup leaders also appointed the Chief of Army Staff, General Horta N’Tam, as transitional head of state for one year.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian government strongly condemned the coup and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional order.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on an election observation mission in Guinea-Bissau.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the military action undermines democratic progress and threatens regional stability.

“This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means,” Ebienfa said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jonathan's relative says ex-president hasn't pulled out of 2027 race

We stand in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety of all those detained, and full respect for democratic institutions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Aisha blows hot on Security forces; Y7ou won't believe what she said [VIDEO]
Local
06.10.2020
Aisha blows hot on Security forces; you won't believe what she said [VIDEO]
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Davido, Young Jonn, Flavour
Music
28.11.2025
New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Davido, Young Jonn, Flavour
Young Jonn Taps Wizkid, Rema, Asake for Sophomore Album ‘Blue Disco’
Music
28.11.2025
Young Jonn Taps Wizkid, Rema, Asake for Sophomore Album ‘Blue Disco’
One Year After Her BBL, Bukolaryy Shares What She Learned and What She’d Do Differently
Lifestyle
28.11.2025
One Year After Her BBL, Bukolaryy Shares What She Learned and What She’d Do Differently
Spotify Is Raising U.S. Prices in 2026 — Should Nigerian Users Be Worried?
Entertainment
28.11.2025
Spotify Is Raising U.S. Prices in 2026 — Should Nigerian Users Be Worried?
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Local
28.11.2025
Jonathan Back on Nigerian Soil After Guinea-Bissau Coup Chaos
Lg Powers Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival
Business
28.11.2025
Lg Powers Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival