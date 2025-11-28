Jonathan Back on Nigerian Soil After Guinea-Bissau Coup Chaos

Jonathan was stuck in Guinea-Bissau after the military took over control of the government following an acrimonious presidential election.

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has returned safely to Abuja after being stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a sudden military takeover in the West African nation.

Jonathan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport late Thursday, November 27, 2025, where he was received on the tarmac by supporters and government officials.

The former president had travelled to Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) election observation mission. His visit coincided with escalating political tensions following Guinea-Bissau’s disputed presidential and parliamentary elections held last Sunday.

Chaos erupted when both the now-deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, declared themselves winners on Tuesday, two days before the National Electoral Commission was scheduled to release official results.

By Wednesday, senior military officers moved against Embaló’s government, announcing they had taken “total control” of the country.

Nigeria Reacts as Military Officers Take Charge

In a national broadcast, the head of the presidential military office, General Denis N’Canha, announced that a joint military command comprising all branches of the armed forces had assumed control “until further notice.”

President Embaló was arrested shortly after the coup, despite polls suggesting he was ahead.

The coup leaders also appointed the Chief of Army Staff, General Horta N’Tam , as transitional head of state for one year.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian government strongly condemned the coup and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional order.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on an election observation mission in Guinea-Bissau.

Kimiebi Ebienfa , spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the military action undermines democratic progress and threatens regional stability .

“This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means,” Ebienfa said.

