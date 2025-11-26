Jonathan Held up in Guinea-Bissau After Military Takes Over Govt

Jonathan, alongside hundreds of foreign observers, had travelled to Guinea-Bissau for the country's hotly contested presidential election.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is currently stuck in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup in the West African country.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, a group of military officers announced the takeover of the government following an acrimonious presidential election.

Bissau-Guineans went to the polls on Sunday in an election that pitted now-ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo against his main challenger, Fernando Dias.

However, controversy broke out on Tuesday after the two leading contestants claimed victory, even though the umpire, the National Electoral Commission, is expected to announce official results on Thursday.

Why Jonathan Got Trapped in Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and African leaders on an election observation mission in Guinea-Bissau.

As the populace struggled to make sense of the confusion and tension reached a fever pitch, a group of military officers claimed to have taken “total control” of the country on Wednesday.

The officers, who called themselves the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order”, ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process “until further notice”.

The coupists also ordered the closure of all land, air and sea borders and an overnight curfew.

According to reports, hundreds of foreign observers who raced to the airport in a bid to leave the country after the coup was announced are currently stranded.

Jonathan, who heads the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) observer group, had posted an update on social media upon arriving in the country.

“We arrived in Bissau this evening as members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission ahead of Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and parliamentary polls scheduled for November 23, 2025. We wish the people of Guinea-Bissau a peaceful, inclusive and transparent election,” his post read.

Military officers announce the takeover of the government in Guinea-Bissau following a controversial presidential election.

He also shared another update two days later, titled OUT ON ELECTION DAY IN BISSAU.

“Members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission today conducted visits to some polling stations in Bissau as voting commenced in Guinea-Bissau’s 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections. WAEF extends warm regards to the people and authorities of Guinea-Bissau and wishes for a smooth voting process and a peaceful, stable post-election period that strengthens unity and democratic governance,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, his last update in Bissau was on Tuesday, when he wrote that he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late President of Guinea-Bissau, Manuel Sefiro Nhamado.

He said he visited the family “to condole with them on the recent passing of their matriarch and former First Lady, Mrs. Isolina Da Fonseca Nhamajo.”

"I prayed with the children for God to comfort and guide them and grant their departed parents eternal rest," he captioned a photo post on his Facebook page.

Stuck But Safe

Meanwhile, a former spokesman of the ex-President, Ima Niboro, told Daily Trust that the Nigerian leader was still in Guinea-Bissau when the coupists struck.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on an election observation mission in Guinea-Bissau.

He also affirmed that he spoke with Jonathan, who assured him that he was safe.

Reacting to the coup, a joint statement by Jonathan and other African leaders in the country condemned the military takeover.

“We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results. It’s regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people.”

“We deplore this blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains that have been achieved thus far. We request the African Union and the ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order.

“We express concern about the arrests of top officials, including those who are in charge of the electoral process. In this regard, we urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion.

“We call on the people of Guinea Bissau to remain calm, and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Country on its democratic path, and in this respect, we underscore the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people during this sensitive period,” the statement read.

