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Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor survives car crash in Ibadan, shows badly damaged Lexus SUV

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:57 - 28 September 2026
Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor
Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor survives a car crash in Ibadan and shares footage of his badly damaged Lexus SUV.
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  • Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor survives a car crash in Ibadan, with his Lexus SUV badly damaged.

  • Agbor shares footage of the wrecked vehicle and thanks Jesus Christ for helping him survive the crash.

  • The actor has not disclosed what caused the accident or whether he suffered any injuries.

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Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor is thanking God after walking away from a car crash in Ibadan, Oyo State, that left his silver Lexus SUV badly wrecked.

Agbor shared the aftermath in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday. He appeared to be at the scene as he filmed the vehicle, which sat in front of the Cornerstone City billboard. "This is my vehicle in front of Cornerstone City, Ibadan," he said.

The footage shows heavy damage to the front of the SUV. The bonnet is crushed, the grille is smashed, parts of the engine are exposed, and the front-left tyre is damaged.

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Throughout the video, the actor is seen visibly distressed. He repeatedly thanked Jesus Christ for his survival and said, "This is what just happened to me now." In a caption accompanying the post, he wrote that he was grateful to have made it out of the crash alive.

Agbor did not say what caused the accident. He also did not say whether another vehicle was involved, or whether he was injured. As of the time of this report, he has not shared an update on his condition.

Colleagues in the industry have wasted no time reacting, with actors including Sotayo Gaga, Tijani Adekola, Adeniyi Johnson, Fausat Balogun, Toyosi Adesanya and Kevin Ikeduba filling the comments section with prayers and messages of thanksgiving.

READ ALSO: 90-year-old former Fela Kuti band manager reveals why he still misses the Afrobeat legend

Agbor, born on 4 February 1973 in Lagos, is a native of Delta State. He studied Mass Communication at the University of Ibadan, the same city where the crash happened. He began acting in 1992 after working as a model, and rose to wider prominence through the film Visa to Hell.

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In a career now spanning more than three decades, he has appeared in both English-language and Yoruba-language productions, making him one of the Nollywood actors who have worked comfortably across both sides of the industry.

READ NEXT: Nollywood actress Ogala warns against fraud as woman solicits ₦56m for Blessing CEO’s bail, reveals she lost son in custody

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