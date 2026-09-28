Bandits abduct newlywed reverend and his bride with four others while returning from their engagement ceremony in Kwara

A newlywed reverend and his bride were abducted with four others while returning from their engagement ceremony along a Kwara-Kogi route.

Newlywed Reverend Abiodun David and his bride were abducted in Kwara.

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Four other passengers travelling with the couple were also taken.

Police and military teams launched a rescue operation after the attack.

The victims’ vehicle was later found abandoned in Ekiti State.

A newlywed couple and four other passengers have been abducted by suspected bandits while returning from their engagement ceremony in Eruku, Kwara State.

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The victims, identified as Reverend Abiodun David and his bride, Funmilayo Bamidele, were reportedly travelling along the Eruku-Iyemero Road, a route connecting parts of Kwara and Kogi states, when they were intercepted by armed men.

Reports said the couple had just attended their engagement ceremony in Eruku and were heading back when the incident occurred. The four other people abducted alongside them were passengers in the same vehicle, although their identities and relationship with the couple had not been disclosed.

According to reports, the vehicle was initially expected to take the Isanlu route, but the driver reportedly used another route to drop off the best man and some members of the group at Iyamoye in Kogi State. It was during the journey through the Iyemero-Eruku axis that the attackers reportedly stopped the vehicle and took the occupants away.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near an old police facility in Ayetoro, Ekiti State, according to security officials. The location of the vehicle prompted security agencies from Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states to coordinate efforts because of the area’s proximity to the three states.

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The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the abduction and said security operatives had launched a rescue operation to locate the victims and apprehend the attackers. He added that troops were combing surrounding areas as part of efforts to secure their release.

As of the latest reports, authorities had not announced the rescue of the victims or disclosed whether the abductors had made any ransom demands.