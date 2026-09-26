Nollywood actress Ogala warns against fraud as woman solicits ₦56m for Blessing CEO’s bail, reveals she lost son in custody

Nollywood actress and governorship aspirant Doris Ogala has warned the public against a possible fraud after a woman identified as Isa Amira solicited funds for media personality Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO.

Doris Ogala warns Nigerians against sending money to woman soliciting ₦56m for Blessing CEO

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Blessing CEO confirms she lost her second son Bryan while in custody

Woman claims Blessing CEO consented to ₦56m fundraising for bail and debt payment

Amira, through the Instagram page of The Isa Amira Foundation, claimed that Blessing CEO was in custody and needed funds to meet the conditions for her bail.

Ogala, however, urged the public not to send money to Amira, insisting that Blessing was not soliciting funds and was almost done with her bail process.

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She also confirmed that Blessing had lost her second son, Bryan, while in custody. Amira had cited the death as part of the reason for the fundraising appeal.

“I just saw a video on Tunde Ednut. It’s not true. Blessing is not soliciting funds. Yes, she lost her son, but she is not soliciting funds. Don’t send any money to that lady,” Ogala explained.

Ogala also contacted Blessing, who denied knowledge of the fundraising effort.

“I am not aware of it. I didn’t give anybody consent. I am in the best position to break that news,” Blessing said.

However, an earlier post by The Isa Amira Foundation stated that the organisation was raising funds with Blessing’s consent to perfect her bail conditions.

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“Nkiru Blessing Okoro, known to many as Blessing CEO, is currently in custody. While there, she lost her son following an asthma attack. She is grieving a loss no mother should have to bear, and she hopes for the chance to see him and say goodbye before he is laid to rest.

“Bail has been granted. With Blessing’s consent, we are raising ₦20 million to meet the requirements associated with her bail and ₦36 million toward the money she owes to the people who brought the case against her. Our total target is ₦56 million,” they explained.

The foundation attached an alleged conversation between Amira and Blessing in which the media personality reportedly disclosed the death of her son.

In the alleged message, Blessing said, “While in custody, I lost my second son, Bryan. My second son Bryan was so full of life. I have not even been able to pay my last respect.

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“I pray this comes out positive so I can leave this place and go pick up the pieces of my life and pay my last respects. Thank you so much.”