Major Nigerian Record Labels Oppose NCC Plan to Pay Music Royalties to MCSN

ReLPI, the association of Nigerian record labels, has decried the Nigerian Copyright Commission's attempt to disburse the levy on copyright sound recordings to a CMO that doesn’t serve the interests of its members.

This is a developing story...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter by ReLPI, signed by its president, Mavin Records CEO Tega Ogenejobo, and made available to Pulse Nigeria, the organisation claims the disbursement process fails to align with standard practice, including in the establishment of shares among the relevant classes of rights and in the distribution of levies.

In a letter addressed to the NCC and dated January 21, 2026, ReLPI referred to a previous correspondence between the organisation and the Commission regarding the inclusion of owners of sound recordings in the distribution framework.

ReLPI's letter to the Nigerian Copyright Commission

ReLPI's letter to the Nigerian Copyright Commission

Advertisement

Advertisement

ReLPI's letter to the Nigerian Copyright Commission

Pulse Nigeria obtained a letter by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) dated January 22, 2026, addressed to the commission and calling for a disbursement of the levy of copyrighted sound recordings in a manner that is judicious, equitable, transparent, and protective of the interests of the right owners whom IFPI currently represents courtesy of its recognised partner ReLPI.

The letter by the IFPI, signed by the Federation's regional director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Angela Ndambuki, demanded that the portion of the levy belonging to sound recordings must be ascertained, and the distribution mechanism should ensure the funds reach the relevant right holders, and any collective management route should only be used collecting entity has an unequivocal mandate from the relevant right holders.

IFPI further encouraged the NCC to pause the disbursement, given the risk of irreversible prejudice if funds attributed to song recordings are disbursed to an entity lacking the mandate of the relevant right holders.

This issue is the latest to rock the Nigerian music industry, which has been grappling with the lack of an organised structure for collecting royalties and levies. The existing Collective Management Organisations have been rocked by internal controversies, including leadership tussles and a legitimacy crisis , which has led to the creation of groups like ReLPI to represent the interests of major and emerging players within the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is this Levy the NCC Wants To Pay?

The private copying levy, or copyright levy, is a form of indirect remuneration for right holders, based on the premise that some acts of private copying cannot be licensed for practical purposes by the relevant right holders. Given the Nigerian reality, where right holders can’t license their music for private and public use, this levy is granted as a blanket compensation to the right holders.

The levy is typically attached to certain products (equipment or blank media) that can serve to reproduce audio, audio-visual, and textual material such as music, films, or books. This includes: Making back-up copies/archiving/time shifting/format shifting

Passing copies to family/friends

Downloading for personal or private use

Uploading to digital storage facilities

File sharing in digital networks

Online publication, performance, and distribution within networks of friends

User-generated content/mixing / mash-up (private activities made public)

Examples of this equipment or blank media include: USB Flashdrive

SD Memory Card

Mobile Phones

Photocopying papers

Photocopying machine

MP3 Players

DVDs

Computer Hard Drives

Hard drives

DVD Recorders

Radio and TV Enabling Recording

Personal Computers

Decoders and Signal Receivers Essentially, the Nigerian government, through the National Copyright Commission, is compensating right holders in Nigerian music for the informal use of their copyright and intellectual property across the country.

Who is ReLPI?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Record Label Proprietors Initiative Ltd/Gte. (ReLPI) is a non-profit organisation that protects the interests of owners of sound recordings in Nigeria. It is the trade association for Nigerian record companies with members who have common economic interests in the Nigerian music industry. Its members are among the biggest players in the Nigerian recorded music industry, owning catalogues comprising tens of thousands of sound recordings, both locally and internationally, from the 1960s to date. ReLPI boasts membership among Nigeria’s leading labels and has been recognised by the IFPI, the global leader in copyright protection for sound recordings. The members of ReLPI are: Mavin Records

Chocolate City

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW)

Premier Records

Universal Music Group (UMG)

Sony Music Entertainment (SME)

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Digital Music Commerce & Exchange (DMCE)

Hypertek Digital

Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN): NCC’s Approved CMO in Nigeria

The Collective Management Organisation recognised by the Nigerian government is the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) , established in 1984. On its website, the MCSN describes itself as “the only Collective Management Organization (CMO) approved by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to license, monitor, and distribute royalties for Musical Works and Sound Recordings in Nigeria.” The about us page on the website states that MCSN “ensures that composers, lyricists, performers, producers, and publishers are remunerated when their works are used in public.”

According to MCSN, it monitors and distributes royalties for performing, mechanical, and neighbouring rights across Nigeria. A section of the website reads “We collect and distribute royalties when your music is played on the radio, streamed online, or performed live,” with options for visitors to become a member, update their profile, submit music, and report media usage. The MCSN website also has a section where businesses, organisations, individuals, and DJs can obtain a license to use its members' music. MCSN boasts over 38,000 members, over 450K songs tracked, over 1 billion naira in paid royalties, and over 2,500 licenses issued since 2022.

What Is ReLPI’s Position?

Advertisement

Advertisement

ReLPI members exercising their rights under section 88(9b) of the Copyright Act 2022 have opted out of the collective management structure in Nigeria.



Section 88(9b) provides that MCSN cannot represent the owner of a copyrighted work if such owner is duly represented by another CMO.



By virtue of this provision, the Extended License granted to MCSN cannot extend to the work of ReLPI members since the organisation has opted out of being a member of MCSN.



In their letter to the Copyright Commission, ReLPI argued that none of the existing music CMOs represent the interests of its members and thus lack the mandate to collect licence fees, including the copyright levy on their behalf.



ReLPI has refused to recognise MCSN, whose mode of operation they consider inequitable to their rights, interests, and substantial investment in Nigerian music.



Section 88(9b) of the Copyright Act doesn’t extend MCSN power to cover works represented by another CMO, and section 89 (3) further allows for other duly registered bodies to receive private levy on behalf of their members.



Section 89(3) of the Copyright Act 2022 reads: “The levy payable under this section shall, subject to approved deductions, be paid into the Fund of the Commission and the Commission shall have power to disburse the funds to approved CMOs or other representatives of right owners, in accordance with the regulations made by the Commission.”





Based on the provisions of section 89 (3), the question of whether ReLPI is a CMO becomes irrelevant as the levy proceeds are not limited to CMOs alone. The section also allows the Commission to disburse funds to other representatives of right owners, where appropriate. ReLPI clearly falls within this statutory category as a mandated representative of sound recording rights owners. ReLPI’s position is simply that MCSN lacks the mandate to collect the private copying levy on behalf of its members.

At the time this report was compiled, the ReLPI confirmed that the NCC insisted on disbursing the levy to the MCSN as the only recognised CMO in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Does The Law Say?

Section 4 Copyright (Levy on Material) Order 2021 provides that the Collection Management Organisation is to receive 30% of the levy payable under the levy quarterly.

Section 89 (3) of the Copyrights Act 2022 provides that “The levy payable under this section shall, subject to approved deductions, be paid into the Fund of the Commission and the Commission shall have power to disburse the funds to approved CMOs or other representatives of right owners, in accordance with the regulations made by the Commission.” The law allows for other representatives of rights owners, like ReLPI, to receive the levy due to its members as opposed to it being paid to a CMO under the Extended Collective License (ECL) of Section 88(9) of the Copyright Act.