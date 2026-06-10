RCCG announces Mega Music Festival 2.0, launches Tech Fellowship for 100,000 Youths

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Young Adults and Youth Affairs (YAYA) has announced plans for the second edition of its Mega Music Festival (MMF 2.0), a large-scale worship gathering aimed at praying for national transformation while empowering young Nigerians through technology education.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Youth Affairs, Pastor Sola Olukoya, said the event will hold on June 12, 2026, at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, under the theme, “A New Season.”

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According to him, the festival is designed to be a night of intense worship, prayer, thanksgiving, and prophetic declarations for Nigeria and its people.

Pastor Olukoya explained that the programme is inspired by biblical accounts of victory through praise, citing the stories of Jehoshaphat in the Book of Chronicles and Paul and Silas in the Book of Acts.

He noted that the church believes genuine praise can usher in restoration, peace, economic growth, and national development.

Pastor Olukoya stressed that the choice of Tafawa Balewa Square was symbolic, as it was the venue where Nigeria marked its independence in 1960.

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A major highlight of the event will be the launch of the RCCG Young Adults and Youth Tech Fellowship, an initiative of RCCG Young Adults and Youth Affairs in partnership with Reach4Christ.

Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Youth Affairs, Pastor Sola Olukoya

According to Pastor Olukoya, the programme is designed to train over 100,000 young people through a four-month practical technology fellowship focused on preparing participants for opportunities in the global digital economy.

The training areas include data analysis and visualisation, product development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development, digital innovation, and other emerging technology fields.

The festival will feature renowned gospel ministers, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Gospel Force, and other worship leaders.

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Senior ministers expected to lead prayers and prophetic declarations include Pastor J. F. Odesola and Pastor J. T. Kalejaiye.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is expected to pronounce the Father's Blessing and make prophetic declarations over Nigeria during the gathering.

Organisers say preparations are already at an advanced stage, with more than 5,000 volunteers mobilised across departments, including security, ushering, logistics, medical support, sanitation, protocol, and prayer.

They have also announced plans to provide free transportation from designated locations across Lagos and Ogun states, while assuring participants of adequate security, crowd management, traffic control, and medical services.

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Pastor Olukoya, however, called on Nigerians from all walks of life to participate in the event, describing the festival as “an altar of praise, a sound of hope, and a movement of transformation.”

The Mega Music Festival 2.0 is expected to attract thousands of worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond.