Rave Experience Partners with Tantitta Security Services Nigeria Limited To Power “Detty December” in Delta State and Empower Deltan Youths

Rave Experience held two major entertainment events in Delta State during the 2025 Detty December season which were powered by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, combining music, culture, and nightlife with educational and community support initiatives across the Niger Delta.

The events took place in Warri on December 21st 2025 and Asaba on December 26th 2025, attracting a combined audience of over 38,000 attendees, according to the organisers. Guests arrived early and continued to access the venues late into the night, creating sustained activity throughout both events. Music performances formed the core of the experience, with a lineup of DJs and performers delivering nonstop entertainment.

In Warri, DJ Kaywise and dancer Poco Lee headlined the event, while DJ Neptune (Greatness) led the Asaba edition. The organisers said the programmes were smoothly coordinated, with steady crowd engagement from start to finish. Beyond entertainment, the events also provided a platform for local businesses. Between 175-190 vendors participated across both locations, offering food and drinks, fashion items, games, pastries, accessories, and lifestyle products.

The high attendance generated strong foot traffic, allowing vendors to engage directly with customers and expand brand visibility. A key focus of the events was social impact, particularly in education. With support from Tantita Security Services Nig. LTD, scholarships were awarded to students across Delta State. In Warri and Asaba 20 students received ₦1 million each,a total scholarship support of ₦20 million. Event sponsor Moniepoint also contributed through a phone giveaway conducted via a raffle draw, The Event was also duly Endorsed by the Delta State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In addition to sponsor-supported initiatives, Rave Experience operates a community development programme known as Rave for Impact, funded through ticket sales. The initiative supports primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta by providing educational materials such as books and school bags, as well as assistance with school fees. Speaking on the vision behind the platform, the Founder of Rave Experience, Mr. Omatseye Omamofe Daniel, said Rave is more than just an entertainment event.

“Rave Experience is more than an event; it is a growing movement focused on promoting oneness, culture, and the vibrant people of the Niger Delta. Through music and entertainment, Rave creates a shared space where love, unity, and cultural pride come alive,” he said. Mr. Omamofe added that the platform currently operates in four cities and is set to expand to a fifth city in 2026.

“Our vision is to use entertainment as a channel to redefine the narrative of the South-South, highlighting that the region is rich not only in oil, but also in talent, culture, nightlife, and tourism potential. Rave Experience aims to attract tourists, investors, and security stakeholders by showcasing the beauty, energy, and possibilities within the Niger Delta. “At its core, Rave is about visibility — showing that Nigeria is bigger than Lagos and Abuja, and that world-class entertainment can thrive across other states.