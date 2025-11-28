Spotify Is Raising U.S. Prices in 2026 — Should Nigerian Users Be Worried?

Should Nigerian Users Be Worried Spotify is Raising Subscription Rates in US?

Spotify is set to raise U.S. subscription prices again in 2026, with Nigerian users yet to find out if they will be affected. Nigerian users still enjoy one of the world’s cheapest Premium plans.

By now, you have probably seen the headlines. Spotify is moving to raise subscription prices in the United States again. The increase is expected to kick in sometime in the first quarter of 2026, marking yet another shift in the music-streaming giant’s global pricing strategy.

What does this mean for Nigerians, though? Will our Premium fees go up, too? Or are we still a part of the lucky ones enjoying the world’s cheapest Spotify subscription ? Let’s break it down.

Spotify’s U.S. Price Hike: What’s Really Going On?

According to reports, Spotify is planning a fresh round of subscription increases in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2026. This comes after the last major U.S. price hike in 2024, with the Premium plan in the U.S. currently costing $11.99 a month .

The new increase is part of Spotify’s broader push toward profitability, especially as the company tries to keep up with rising operating costs and content licensing expenses.

Spotify has kept its U.S. pricing stable for years, but inflation and the pressure to offer more features have forced it to reassess. The exact new price has not been confirmed yet, but analysts estimate that even a $1 increase could generate significant revenue for Spotify.

So, What About Nigeria? Have Our Prices Changed Recently?

In late 2024, Spotify increased the cost of the Premium plan in Nigeria from ₦900 to ₦1,300, a massive 44% jump that users definitely felt, and later ₦1,600.

So as of today, Nigerian listeners are still paying ₦1,600/month, which is one of the cheapest Spotify subscription prices on the planet. Some reports even jokingly ranked Nigeria “gold medal position” for the cheapest global pricing.

Should Nigerians Expect Another Price Increase Soon?

Well, there is good news. There is currently no official indication that Spotify will raise prices in Nigeria again soon.

While global pricing changes are happening, not every country gets hit immediately. Some markets, especially those with sensitive economies, are usually reviewed more slowly. African users, based on available reports, do not appear to be at the top of the 2026 price-increase list.

But given the pattern of global hikes and Spotify’s need to stay profitable, a Nigerian increase in 2026 or 2027 is very possible, especially if the naira weakens further or if global pricing is standardised.

What Does the U.S. Hike Mean for Nigerian Users?

Even though Nigerian prices do not automatically follow U.S. changes, the American market is Spotify’s biggest revenue driver.

When Spotify raises prices in the U.S., it signals a global shift toward: Leaning more on subscription revenue





Pushing for higher earnings per user





Reducing its dependence on ads





Funding new tech like audiobooks, AI-powered playlists, and higher-quality audio

In summary, if the U.S. is going up, other parts of the world usually follow eventually. But not immediately.

Nigeria tends to be on a later list for hikes because of economic realities. That is why we saw steep increases in 2024, relatively calm pricing in 2025, and no confirmed changes for 2026 yet.

For ₦1,600, Nigerians get ad-free music, offline downloads, a global catalogue, curated playlists, podcasts, Afrobeats collections, and more. Even with the hike from ₦900 to ₦1,600, the value is still very high, especially compared to markets paying the equivalent of ₦10,000–₦16,000 per month.

For now, though, you can relax, we are not on the danger list yet.

