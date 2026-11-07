Arsenal vs Hull: Odegaard spares Gunners blushes to keep Man City at bay

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over stubborn Hull City.

Martin Ødegaard’s second-half strike rescued Arsenal from a potential banana skin as the Gunners ground out a hard-fought win.

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WE KEEP GOING ✊ https://t.co/cuiapuQjnk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2026

The hosts dominated possession and territory but found Hull’s organised defence difficult to break down in a frustrating first half.

Kai Havertz thought he had won a penalty after being pulled back, only for VAR to rule him offside.

Declan Rice and Christos Tzolis both forced saves from Konstantinos Tzolakis, yet the visitors reached the interval level.

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Mikel Arteta made changes after the break, introducing Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres, Mikel Merino and Piero Hincapié.

The pressure eventually told in the 72nd minute. Noni Madueke cut inside from the right and forced a low save from Tzolakis.

The rebound fell kindly for captain Ødegaard, who reacted quickest to prod the ball home from close range.

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