Peggy Ovire Responds to ₦100m Lawsuit by Taye Arimoro Amid Viral CCTV Footage

Actress-producer Peggy Ovire has responded to a ₦100 million lawsuit filed by actor Taye Arimoro, who accused her and her team of assault on a film set.

The dispute, which has drawn widespread attention online , escalated after a CCTV clip surfaced showing part of the confrontation.

Arimoro claims that after his contractual hours ended on November 11, 2025, he attempted to leave the set but was blocked by Ovire’s team.

He alleges that his tyres were deflated, he was restrained, and sustained injuries to his mouth during the incident. In a livestream, he described the encounter as unlawful restraint and assault, stating he had contacted legal representation.

Peggy Ovire presents a different account. Her legal response asserts that Arimoro was the initial aggressor, allegedly assaulting two crew members, including the production manager and her driver.

Ovire maintains that any physical contact from her side was limited to restraining him to prevent escape until the police arrived. Witness statements submitted to the authorities reportedly support her claims.



The situation intensified when a CCTV clip circulated online, showing Ovire approaching Arimoro and interacting with crew members in a manner that some viewers interpreted as confrontational. Ovire insists the footage lacks full context and does not support claims of assault.

Industry observers note that the clash highlights ongoing issues in Nollywood regarding on-set safety, professional conduct, and conflict management.

Several recent incidents, including reports of crew members assaulted by production staff or actors, underscore concerns about hierarchy and workplace protections in Nigerian film productions.

The legal filing, issued by Inibehe Effiong Chambers, frames the matter as a constitutional issue, citing violations of personal liberty, freedom of movement, and dignity.

The lawsuit represents a significant escalation beyond social media debates and may set a precedent for how on-set disputes are addressed in Nollywood.

Both Ovire and Arimoro have continued to share their perspectives publicly, while fans and social media users remain divided over who bears responsibility.