Advertisement

11 Ghanaians paid a fellow countryman for visas to Canada and Spain, he brought them to Nigeria and locked them up

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:54 - 21 October 2026
Police rescue 11 Ghanaians held captive in Ogun after Visa promises
Ogun police have rescued 11 Ghanaians allegedly lured to Nigeria with promises of Canadian and Spanish visas after each reportedly paid GH₵40,000.
Advertisement

  • Ogun State Police have rescued 11 Ghanaians, seven men and four women, allegedly held captive in Sagamu.

  • Police said the victims paid a fellow Ghanaian GH₵40,000 each after he promised to help them secure Canadian and Spanish visas.

  • The victims were allegedly brought to Nigeria and held against their will, while police have not disclosed whether anyone has been arrested.

Advertisement

Eleven Ghanaians who were promised Canadian and Spanish visas have been rescued by the Ogun State Police Command after they were allegedly lured to Nigeria and held captive in Sagamu.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on intelligence received a day earlier and mobilised to the suspected hideout. All 11 victims, seven men and four women, were rescued, he said.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on intelligence received a day earlier
Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on intelligence received a day earlier

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victims were allegedly deceived by a fellow Ghanaian who promised to facilitate their travel abroad, the police said. Each victim reportedly paid GH₵40,000 before being brought to Nigeria, where they were allegedly held against their will.

Advertisement

The value of the suspected scheme is about ₦50.27 million according to reports. 

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for its promptness and professionalism and said efforts would continue until those responsible are brought to justice. He reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating transnational crime and to ensuring that Ogun does not become a haven for criminals who exploit unsuspecting people.

READ ALSO: Five suspects who kidnapped 20 NYSC members on their way to camp and demanded ₦950m ransom arrested and charged to court

The police did not disclose the identities of the suspects, whether any arrests had been made, or arrangements for the rescued Ghanaians to return home.

The command urged members of the public to verify overseas travel and visa-processing arrangements before making payments and to report suspicious activities to the police.

Advertisement

The rescue comes amid concerns over migration-related fraud in which people are lured with promises of overseas jobs, visas or travel opportunities, only to end up in similar or worse conditions.

READ ALSO: Enugu college threatens to ban students from exams if they don’t take government loan, NELFUND issues warning

It was not stated how long the victims were held, where in Sagamu the hideout was, or whether the Ghanaian authorities had been notified.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
How two singers lost their Grammy after a song glitch exposed it wasn’t their voices and they never sang on their album
Entertainment
21.10.2026
How two singers lost their Grammy after a song glitch exposed it wasn’t their voices and they never sang on their album
Man becomes world's oldest first-time grandfather at 92 after meeting his only granddaughter
News
21.10.2026
Man becomes world's oldest first-time grandfather at 92 after meeting his only granddaughter
Ogun Govt suspends monarch, orders him to vacate palace over political activities
News
21.10.2026
Ogun Govt suspends monarch, orders him to vacate palace over political activities
Delta Community leader loses ₦5.4m to men who promised to make him ‘President-General’
News
21.10.2026
Delta Community leader loses ₦5.4m to men who promised to make him ‘President-General’
Davido remembers late son Ifeanyi on 7th posthumous birthday
Entertainment
21.10.2026
Davido remembers late son Ifeanyi on 7th posthumous birthday
Woman admits receiving ₦370,000 in child trafficking case, as another says church acquaintance recruited her to pick up street children for her ‘orphanage’
News
21.10.2026
Woman admits receiving ₦370,000 in child trafficking case, as another says church acquaintance recruited her to pick up street children for her ‘orphanage’