11 Ghanaians paid a fellow countryman for visas to Canada and Spain, he brought them to Nigeria and locked them up

Ogun police have rescued 11 Ghanaians allegedly lured to Nigeria with promises of Canadian and Spanish visas after each reportedly paid GH₵40,000.

Ogun State Police have rescued 11 Ghanaians, seven men and four women, allegedly held captive in Sagamu.

Police said the victims paid a fellow Ghanaian GH₵40,000 each after he promised to help them secure Canadian and Spanish visas.

The victims were allegedly brought to Nigeria and held against their will, while police have not disclosed whether anyone has been arrested.

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Eleven Ghanaians who were promised Canadian and Spanish visas have been rescued by the Ogun State Police Command after they were allegedly lured to Nigeria and held captive in Sagamu.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on intelligence received a day earlier and mobilised to the suspected hideout. All 11 victims, seven men and four women, were rescued, he said.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on intelligence received a day earlier

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victims were allegedly deceived by a fellow Ghanaian who promised to facilitate their travel abroad, the police said. Each victim reportedly paid GH₵40,000 before being brought to Nigeria, where they were allegedly held against their will.

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The value of the suspected scheme is about ₦50.27 million according to reports.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for its promptness and professionalism and said efforts would continue until those responsible are brought to justice. He reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating transnational crime and to ensuring that Ogun does not become a haven for criminals who exploit unsuspecting people.

The police did not disclose the identities of the suspects, whether any arrests had been made, or arrangements for the rescued Ghanaians to return home.

The command urged members of the public to verify overseas travel and visa-processing arrangements before making payments and to report suspicious activities to the police.

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The rescue comes amid concerns over migration-related fraud in which people are lured with promises of overseas jobs, visas or travel opportunities, only to end up in similar or worse conditions.