Enugu college threatens to ban students from exams if they don’t take government loan, NELFUND issues warning

NELFUND has warned that student loans are voluntary after Enugu State College of Education (Technical) reportedly made applications compulsory.

Enugu State College of Education (Technical) has reportedly directed all students to apply for NELFUND loans, with a registration receipt required for exam clearance.

They also warned that students without the receipt might not be allowed to write examinations.

NELFUND has clarified that its interest-free student loans are voluntary and should only be accessed by students who genuinely need financial assistance

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The Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu (ESCET), reportedly made it compulsory for all students to apply for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), with students who do not comply facing exam bans, according to a memo obtained by SaharaReporters.

The memo, dated October 6, 2026, and signed by the college's Acting Registrar, Patrick A. Aneke, says all fresh and continuing students in the NCE and degree programmes must enrol in and access the loan for the 2026/2027 academic session. It directs students to the college's NELFUND Desk Officer, Dr Rufina Agu, to apply, and asks deans, directors, heads of department and the Students' Union Government to inform students.

Reports suggest that the loan was made compulsory for all students

An account in a college WhatsApp group, which is associated with the Dean of Students' Affairs, Dr Bertrand Ekwe, defended the directive and confirmed that a NELFUND registration receipt is now required for exam clearance. Asked what would happen if a student's parents refused to allow an application, the account reportedly replied that it might be very difficult for the student to continue at the college.

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The account reportedly said students without the receipt would not write exams for now, or until management changes its decision. It also warned members who criticised the policy that they could be removed from the group.

Some students argued that NELFUND was set up to assist financially disadvantaged students and should not be compulsory for everyone.

Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, NELFUND's Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, said accessing the loan is voluntary. The fund said students should decide based on their financial circumstances and genuine need, and that those who do not need help are not expected to apply. It added that making the loan compulsory for all students would run contrary to the scheme's fundamental purpose.

NELFUND also noted that the loan is interest-free but must be repaid under the Students Loan Act. It urged institutions and student leaders to give accurate information about the scheme. The clarification came amid public outrage over the memo.

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The college and the Enugu State Government had not publicly responded at the time of filing.

The scheme was created under the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Act, 2024, to give interest-free loans to eligible students in tertiary institutions.