‘I’m back to square one,’ Nkechi Blessing says as she reconciles with ex-boyfriend four years after dramatic split

Popular actress and influencer Nkechi Blessing has reconciled with her former boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, four years after their dramatic breakup.

Opeyemi Falegan apologised to Nkechi Blessing during their TikTok Live reunion, saying he is no longer the person he used to be.

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Nkechi Blessing demanded an apology from Opeyemi Falegan over past comments that continued to attract online insults years after the breakup.

Nkechi Blessing responds to fans criticising her reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Opeyemi Falegan, asking if there is anything better outside.

The former couple reunited during a TikTok Live session, where they discussed some of the issues that led to the breakdown of their relationship.

During the conversation, Blessing demanded an apology from Falegan before they could move forward with their friendship. She explained that some of his past comments had continued to attract backlash against her, despite the years that had passed since their breakup.

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“I told you something in February that if you must, you see what’s because of what you did five years ago, some irrelevant nitwits, they used to use it to insult me yesterday. That is to tell you the internet never forgets,” she said.

The actress also noted that she had defended Falegan when fans criticised him online over actions he did not commit.

In response, Falegan apologised to her and explained that he had grown beyond the person he was during their turbulent relationship.

“What you need to understand is that who I was yesterday is not who I am today,” he said.

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“From the bottom of my heart to the depth of my soul, do not be angry, Nkechi. That is gone. You have grown and are more mature,” he added.

However, their reconciliation attracted criticism from some fans, who questioned Blessing's decision to reconnect with her former boyfriend.

Responding to the reactions, the actress suggested that her return to Falegan was a decision she had made after becoming dissatisfied with the options available outside their relationship.

“Anything dey outside? Lie, is anything outside? I have gone back to square one,” she stated.

Blessing and Falegan's relationship attracted considerable public attention before their highly publicised breakup in 2022. Their separation was marked by online exchanges, accusations and personal revelations, which turned their private disagreement into a public spectacle.

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