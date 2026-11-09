Triumphant Flamingos return to Nigeria after historic World Cup victory

Flamingos win: A special and proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.

Flamingos win: A special and proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.

Nigeria's victorious Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday morning after becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, following a 2-1 victory over Japan in Morocco

Nigeria's victorious Flamingos have arrived in Abuja following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

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The young Nigerians returned home on Monday morning after becoming the first African nation to win the global age-grade competition.

Flamingos return home as world champions

The team secured their maiden title on Saturday, defeating Japan 2-1 in the final to complete a memorable campaign.

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Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's advantage, with the Flamingos holding on despite Japan pulling a goal back.

Their victory marked a significant milestone for Nigerian women's football and the continent, ending Africa's wait for a winner of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The triumph also followed an impressive run at the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Côte d'Ivoire, where the Flamingos won all five matches to claim the regional title.

They scored 17 goals and conceded only once during that competition, carrying their strong form into the global tournament in Morocco.

Busari praises players after historic campaign

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Head coach Hakeem Busari praised his players for their determination and tactical discipline, while expressing optimism about the future of African football.

Speaking after the final, Busari pointed to the performances of African teams throughout the competition as evidence of improvements in quality, character and competitiveness.

He also acknowledged the difficulty of Nigeria's route to the title, particularly their progress through a challenging group that included defending champions North Korea.

For Busari, the Flamingos' achievement reflects the steady development of women's youth football across the continent, with African sides increasingly capable of competing against the world's strongest teams.