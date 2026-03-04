Advertisement

Nigeria’s Medical Board Suspends 3 Doctors Over Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 14:49 - 04 March 2026
Nigeria’s Medical and Dental Council suspends three doctors over alleged medical negligence linked to the death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 21-month-old son in Lagos.
Nigeria’s medical regulator, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has provisionally suspended three doctors following the death of the 21-month-old son of acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The child, Nkanu Adichie-Esege, died on 7 January after complications during preparatory medical procedures at Euracare Hospital in Lagos. An investigation panel set up by the MDCN said it established a prima facie case of medical negligence against Euracare Hospital and Atlantis Hospital over the management of the child’s treatment.

As a result, the director of Euracare Hospital and two other doctors have been suspended from practising medicine pending the determination of their cases by a disciplinary tribunal. The suspension means they are barred from medical practice until the tribunal concludes its proceedings. Officials say the outcome could include the permanent withdrawal of their medical licences.

Dr Munir Bature, publicity secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association, confirmed the suspensions, stating that a separate panel will sit to determine the final verdict. “What will ultimately happen to those affected will be determined after another panel sits on their case,” he said, adding that the doctors could permanently lose their licenses.

Chimamanda Adichie
The family of Adichie had accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that oxygen was denied and excessive sedation was administered, leading to cardiac arrest. In response, Euracare Hospital expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family but denied any wrongdoing.

An inquest into the child’s death is scheduled to begin on 14 April at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos. The coroner is expected to hear testimony from medical experts and hospital representatives to determine the exact circumstances and cause of death.

RELATED: Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books

In a statement acknowledging public concern, Nigeria’s health ministry admitted there are “systemic challenges” within the healthcare sector and announced the establishment of a national task force on clinical governance and patient safety aimed at strengthening standards of care.

The case has intensified debate about patient safety and accountability in Nigeria’s healthcare system, with many calling for reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

