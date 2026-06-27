Nigerians express shock as FCMB security guard returns lost $9,100 to customer

Nigerians have reacted differently after FCMB security guard Adebanjo Samuel returned a customer's lost $9,100 (about ₦12 million), with some praising his honesty while others questioned his decision.

FCMB security guard Adebanjo Samuel returned a customer's lost $9,100 in Lagos.

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His employer announced plans to honour and reward him for his honesty.

Some Nigerians criticised his decision, saying the money could have changed his life.

Others praised him for choosing integrity over personal gain.

A Lagos security guard, Adebanjo Samuel, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after returning a customer's lost $9,100 (about ₦12 million) instead of keeping the money.

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Samuel, who works with Proton Security Service Limited and was deployed to a First City Monument Bank (FCMB)branch in Marina, Lagos, found the money while on duty on May 25, 2026.

According to Proton Security, Samuel immediately ensured the cash was returned to its rightful owner, a decision the company described as an outstanding demonstration of integrity.

The security company announced that Samuel would be honoured and rewarded for his honesty at a special civic reception.

Reacting to the incident, Samuel said returning the money was never in doubt.

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"It is not about the amount; it is about the principle. I was raised to be truthful and to do what is right irrespective of the circumstances. Even if the money had been much more, I would still have returned it. Integrity is something I believe should never be compromised."

His employer also praised his conduct, with the Managing Director of Proton Security Service Limited, Odebunmi Adekunmi, saying:

"This act of honesty reflects the principles upon which our organisation was built and the standards we expect from every member of our workforce."

Despite the commendation, Samuel's action has divided opinions online, with many Nigerians debating whether he made the right decision considering the country's current economic realities.

Some users argued that the money could have completely transformed his life.

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One social media user wrote:

"Money that could have changed your life from security guard to something else. Such a BIG FOOL."

Another commented:

"Na poverty go kill am."

Others, however, defended Samuel, saying honesty should never be sacrificed regardless of the amount involved.

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One user wrote:

"Good name is more than gold or silver. Kudos to him for choosing integrity and honesty over anything else."

Another added:

"This is very good of him. If I found it, I will also return it. Let us be a good citizen. God bless Nigeria."

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The incident has continued to generate conversations across social media, with many Nigerians split between those who believe integrity is priceless and others who insist the difficult economic situation would have made returning such a huge amount almost impossible.