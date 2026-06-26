New Music Friday: Wande Coal, Davido, Joeboy, and others drop fresh Afrobeats releases this week

Wande Coal, Davido, Joeboy, Wizkid, Magixx and more feature in this week's New Music Friday roundup of the latest Afrobeats releases.

This week's New Music Friday list is led by Wande Coal, who appears twice, once with Ruger and BNXN, and again alongside long-time collaborator Wizkid.

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Davido, Joeboy, Magixx, and Adekunle Gold also feature, alongside newer names pushing into the mainstream conversation. Here's what's playing this week.

Wande Coal ft Ruger, Bnxn - Gbesunmo

‘Gbesunmo’ blends Afrobeats and Afro-fusion, combining Wande Coal's signature vocals with Ruger's charisma and BNXN's soulful melodies over groovy percussion. It's a vibrant, dance-ready record. The song is good enough, though nothing evolutionary, a standard dance-floor offering.

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Davido ft JAZZWRLD, GL_Ceejay - I Know Who I Be

This pan-African crossover blends Afrobeats and Afro-fusion vocal structures with Amapiano's log-drum-driven rhythms. It is not among Davido's stronger outings, continuing a pattern of releases that have not done much for his sound growth. Fans of his established style, however, will find familiar territory.

Joeboy - YBTM

Released under his Young Legend imprint, ‘YBTM’ (You Belong To Me) is a smooth, romantic Afropop and Afro-R&B record built on warm percussion and heartfelt delivery. Joeboy remains reliable for feel-good music, songs built for neither dancing nor crying, just chilling.

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Yamê ft Adekunle Gold - On My Mind

The track merges Yamê's expressive French-Cameroonian soul style with Adekunle Gold's highlife-infused Afro-pop, resulting in a mellow, heartfelt crossover. Both artists complement rather than overshadow each other, making for a genuinely interesting listen.

Taves - Uche Jumbo

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True to his "alte" leanings, Taves delivers a mellow, mid-to-slow Afro-Pop and Afro-fusion record. Intimate, reflective vocals sit over clean, warm percussion, built for driving late-night or relaxed listening.

Somi ft The Cavemen - Sometimes Love

Co-produced by Benjamin James and recorded in Lagos, this Afro-Jazz and Contemporary Highlife record fuses Grammy-nominated vocalist Somi's avant-garde jazz roots with The Cavemen's groove-heavy highlife.

It is a heritage-centred, vintage-leaning track with global polish. With Somi's vocal strength and the Cavemen's consistency, this one is easy to recommend.

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Magixx - Feel Am

The second track off his ATOM II EP, ‘Feel Am’ blends upbeat percussion with smooth, romantic R&B melodies, carrying the polished commercial sound associated with Mavin Records.

Wande Coal ft Wizkid - Oshe

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The lead single off Wande Coal's King Coal album leans on a clean, mid-tempo groove and syncopated percussion rather than club drums. Given their history, collaborations between Wande Coal and Wizkid tend to land well, owing to how closely aligned their sounds are.

Majeed - Miss Me

A reflection on love, imbalance, and emotional overinvestment. Majeed says, "This song came from that moment where you finally see things clearly after giving too much of yourself."

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Deeyasso - Let Me Know

Following 2025 singles ‘Forever,’ ‘Perfect,’ and ‘Only Me,’ Deeyasso returns with a lively record built around attraction and spontaneous connection. "At its core, I just wanted something honest and fun," he says. The track carries a light, dance-driven rhythm matching its playful tone.