New Music Friday: Fola, Davido, Phyno, and more drop new songs

Discover the top new releases this Friday featuring Fola with Davido, Phyno's melodic new track, Oxlade, Vector, Qing Madi, and more Afrobeats hits.

This week's Friday list drifts heavily into an emotional territory, with Phyno, Vector and Moonshine all delivering mood-driven records that sit at the quieter end of the spectrum.

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The headline collaboration is FOLA and Davido's late-night record, while Oxlade surfaces on a feature and Wave$tar draws from a well-known American hip-hop reference point.

Fola ft Davido - 2 am in Toronto

A late-night Afrobeats record built around vulnerability and romantic loyalty. FOLA's smooth delivery is the consistent strength here. He blends easily with most artists precisely because he rarely overplays his hand. The Davido feature does not add much to the record and the song would hold its own without it.

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Kashcoming ft Zaylevelten - CTRL

A street-pop and trap-fusion record with a chorus that earns attention. Beyond that, 'CTRL' operates in a niche that has a clear audience without crossing over to anyone outside it. The experimental trap energy from Zaylevelten is the most interesting element.

Phyno - Beautiful

A deliberate pivot away from his harder rap style toward smooth, melodic Afrosounds with highlife-fusion undertones. 'Beautiful' is warm and accessible in a way that Phyno does not always allow himself to be. It has a clear target audience and will land well with them.

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KOHDEE ft Oxlade - Uwese

Oxlade's presence on any record is welcome, and he delivers here. The track itself is an average Afrobeats and Afro-pop record without being outstanding. His verse is the highlight and justifies the listen.

Moonshine ft Minz, Qing Madi - What a Feeling

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The week's most well-executed collaboration. Minz's laid-back Afro-pop delivery and Qing Madi's powerful R&B vocals create a genuine contrast that works in the record's favour rather than against it. Both artists are fully present and the mood holds consistently throughout.

Vector ft Cynthia Ifie - Dad & Dot

A conscious hip-hop record that trades rap bravado for emotional depth. Vector's lyricism is reliable as always, and the subject matter is handled with care. It requires patience from the listener but rewards it.

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Wave$tar - Ric Flair Drip

Track five from Swagstar borrows the title and energy of Offset and Metro Boomin's 2017 record and channels it through a Lagos-rooted Afro-trap lens. It works well enough without demanding too much comparison to the original.