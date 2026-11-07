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Mourinho slams 'joke' LALIGA arrangement after Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valencia

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:54 - 07 November 2026
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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho took aim at LALIGA president Javier Tebas over fixture congestion despite his side cruising to a 3-0 victory against Valencia to match Barcelona at the top of the table.
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Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has launched a fresh attack on LALIGA president Javier Tebas regarding fixture congestion following his team's 3-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday.  

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Despite moving level on points with league leaders Barcelona with the triumph at Mestalla, Mourinho used his post-match press conference to condemn the league's scheduling.  

What Mourinho said

Mourinho voiced frustration over the physical demands placed on his squad during a congested week. "I hope La Liga does this joke to someone else, not to us again," Mourinho stated.

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The Portuguese tactician directly targeted the league's leadership and their administrative control. "Tebas’s La Liga holds the power. I just hope they don’t pull a stunt like this again, the marathon of matches we’ve had this week," he added.  

The complaints stem from Real Madrid's brutal turnaround, having returned from a midweek European fixture in Athens at three in the morning before being scheduled to play Valencia on Saturday afternoon.  

"The players need rest," Mourinho concluded.

A dominant streak amid ongoing friction

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Despite the manager's serious concerns over player welfare, Real Madrid maintained their formidable domestic form on Valencia’s ground. 

Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 28th minute, with Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé adding further goals to extend the club's winning run in the Spanish top flight to five matches. 

The public outburst from Mourinho represents the latest chapter in the ongoing friction between Real Madrid and the league. Tebas recently accused the Madrid hierarchy of actively attempting to weaken LALIGA, ensuring relations between the two entities remain fractured.

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