Galatasaray vs Amedspor: Gift Orban surpasses Victor Osimhen

Gift Orban scored his 10th Turkish Süper Lig goal of the 2026/27 season against Galatasaray.

Gift Orban has surpassed his compatriot Victor Osimhen to become the outright top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig, underscoring his incredible form this season.

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The Nigerian striker netted his 10th league goal of the 2026/27 season during Amedspor’s 4-3 defeat to Galatasaray on Saturday, November 7.

Orban delivered a 65th-minute header at RAMS Park to temporarily reduce the deficit to 3-2. Despite his best individual efforts, Amed SK could not secure a point against the Turkish champions. However, the goal carried major individual significance for the forward.

Orban leapfrogs Osimhen

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Orban and Osimhen entered the weekend level at the top of the league scoring charts with nine goals apiece.

While Orban extended his tally to 10, Osimhen was absent from the Galatasaray matchday squad.

The Galatasaray striker recently suffered a knee injury, denying him the opportunity to improve his own tally in the direct clash against Amedspor.

This latest medical setback continues a frustrating pattern for Osimhen. Recurring injury problems hindered his 2025/26 campaign, ultimately costing him the Süper Lig Golden Boot, which was won by compatriot Paul Onuachu.

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Orban strikes a ball at a private pitch.

Gift Orban: A transformative signing

Orban's prolific form has almost single-handedly supercharged Amedspor's domestic season. Beyond leading the Golden Boot race, his 10th goal triggered a mandatory purchase clause in his loan agreement.

Amed SK are now obligated to sign the striker permanently from German side TSG Hoffenheim.